A THREE-member delegation of technocrats from the Ministries of General Education and Foreign Affairs has arrived in Turkey to discuss contents of the proposed draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of co-operation in the field of education between the two countries.

Speaking shortly after arrival in Ankara this morning, Ministry of General Education Director for Planning and Information Louis Mwansa said the proposed draft MoU of co-operation in the field of education is focused on early childhood, primary, secondary school and teacher education but within the context of the agreement signed between the Ministry of Higher Education and the Government of the Republic of Turkey last week.

Mr Mwansa, who is the delegation leader, explained that the Ministries of General and Higher Education are guided by the same strategic plan called the Education Skills Sector Strategic Plan(ESSP), which will be concluded next year.

“We have the mandate to deal with lower education and our colleagues at the Ministry of Higher Education are mandated to deal with higher education.

“The MoU will be in the context of what our colleagues at the Ministry of Higher Education have already signed. We don’t see much of a departure in our discussions,” Mr Mwansa said.

He, however, said the issue of infrastructure development will appear prominently in the proposed draft MoU.

Mr Mwansa said the proposed MoU was timely as it comes when the Ministry of General Education is finalising the ESSP aimed at actualizing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) no. 4 on the access and quality of education.

Others in the delegation are Ministry of General Education Legal Advisor, Chibwe Besa, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Acting Senior Economist, Stella Kangwa.

First Secretary Tourism at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Turkey, Sydney Zulu, First Secretary Consular, Harold Luyando and First Secretary Economic Cephas Silwamba received the delegation at Latanya Hotel in Ankara.

Last week, Zambia and Turkey signed a four-year educational development co-operation agreement.

Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo signed for Zambia while Turkey’s Ambassador to Zambia Sebnem Incesu signed for the Government of the Republic of Turkey