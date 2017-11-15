President Edgar Lungu met Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday at El- presidential palace in Cairo on Tuesday, where the two leaders signed a number of MoU’s on cooperation in tourism, health, youth and medicine.

In his speech during the conference, President Al-Sisi said that the talks with his counterpart included discussions on boosting cooperation in various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially concerning trade and investment.

“I assure you that Egypt attaches special importance to strengthening the economic relations with Zambia, especially with the increasing activeness of Egyptian companies operating in Zambia in different fields, including electricity, telecommunications, and construction. I assure you that Egypt aspires to further cooperation to exploit the opportunities available to both countries,” Al-Sisi said.

Both leaders agreed to take all measures and steps necessary to facilitate and increase trade between the two countries and encourage joint ventures in various economic sectors.

The Egyptian President also added that the meeting discussed the latest developments of the African continent and ways to enhance joint African action.

“We agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts together and continuing coordination and consultation to benefit our African continent. We also agreed on the importance of activating efforts to achieve the desired development agenda of 2063, as well as maximising the utilisation of the existing African regional groups that include COMESA, to which Egypt and Zambia belong,” he also said.

The meeting came within the framework of Egypt’s keenness to maintain continuous communication and coordination with its neighbours on the African continent and to strengthen cooperation in various fields.



The Egyptian President expressed to President Lungu his happiness with the level of cooperation between Egypt and Zambia in light of growing businesses by Egyptian companies in electricity and communication in Zambia.

President El-Sisi said that Egypt is keen on further facilitating and enhancing economic and trade relations with Zambia.

President Lungu said that he appreciates Egyptian efforts to maintain peace and stability in Africa and the Middle East.

Before the meeting, the Egyptian Army’s Chief-of-Staff Mohamed Farid Hegazi met with his Zambian counterpart Paul Mihova in Cairo to discuss bilateral issues and military cooperation.

The two officials discussed means of boosting security and military collaboration and the exchange of experience and training.

The last Zambian presidential visit to Egypt took place in December 2010 by former President Rupiah Banda, where he met with then-President Hosni Mubarak.

Egypt and Zambia are members of the 19-state Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).