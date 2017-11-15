Government says it will spend K280 Million under phase two of putting up Mobile Telecommunication Towers throughout the country.

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba says the second phase of the programme will see 1,000 communication towers countrywide being erected.

ZANIS reports the Transport and Communications Minister says the project which is expected to end in 3 years’ time will see most rural areas get connected to the grid.

Mr. Mushimba said upon his arrival at Mansa airport that he will tour of some communication towers, the new communication towers which are been put up will accommodate all the mobile network providers in the country.

Mr Mushimba explains that communication is critical to the development of rural areas saying that is reason government wants all parts to be connected.

The Minister added that, rural areas also accommodate civil servants like teachers who needs network and the putting up of communication tower will go long way in ensuring that civil servants in rural area operate effectively.

He pointed out that local people will be fully engaged during the construction period as government wants them to be empowered.