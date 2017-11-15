President Lungu has dispatched Foreign Minister, Harry Kalaba, to Botswana, for an urgent consultative meeting of the SADC Organ in order to contribute to the efforts being made by the SADC Leadership to address the situation in Zimbabwe.
In a statement released to the media by the Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Docus Chileshe, the ministry said that, as a Troika member of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, Zambia is engaged with the unfolding situation in Zimbabwe, through diplomatic channels.
The Ministry further advised Zambian nationals based in Zimbabwe to exercise caution and ensure that they maintain contact with the Zambian Embassy in Harare.
Meanwhile, Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has this morning written to SADC Chairman President Jacob Zuma to seek clarifications on the grave situation political situation in Zimbabwe.
In the letter addressed Dr Bongani Nggulunga, a Presidential Aide the Presidency, Sinkamba is seeking an explanation on whether SADC, through the Security Organ had taken immediate and effective preventive steps aimed at averting the military coup, considering that a threat had earlier been made by the Zimbabwe Army Commander earlier in the week.
“In light of the grave situation in Zimbabwe, and the fact the Army Commander had threatened to intervene militarily earlier in the week, we seek an explanation from the SADC Chair whether, in line with SADC Protocol, the Security Organ did take immediate and effective preventative action aimed at averting a military coup or an act of aggression in that country,” Sinkamba stated.
Sinkamba would also like to know whether the Chairperson has initiated an action to compel the soldiers to return to the barracks before any negotiations for the transition to a legitimate and representative government are initiated.
“Second, we would like to know whether the Chairperson has since initiated an action to compel the soldiers to immediately withdrawal to the Barracks. We believe that no negotiations to secure a transition to a legitimate and representative government should be initiated in Zimbabwe before the soldiers withdrawal to the barracks,” he said in the letter.
He also wants to know whether appropriate military intervention, as a last resort, is on the table, to prevent military coups or such acts of aggression in SADC Member States.
“We believe that SADC should emulate ECOWAS in this regard, otherwise, the era of coups will creep in our region. What would stop the DRC Army to emulate the Zimbabwean Army? What would stop the Army in Mozambique to emulate the same?” he concluded.
Send KK as well.
Kalaba achepa.
Mugabe did great job during Guy Scott regime.
In order to placate Zimbabwe you need to send an army, not a lone wolf.
Ala ichigumura chileisa from west Africa through central africa and now just next door! This is what happens to arrogant leaders. Africans never learn.
Lets do something as Zambia. I like President bob though i think he has overstayed but that shouldn’t bring a coup more especially that it will affect a common man.
Zimbabweans love Mugabe they can’t do anything to him. What they don’t like is the idea of living his Wife as leader. They’d rather a freedom fighter succeeds him.
SADC is a useless block. They need to emulate ECOWAS. Honestly can you trust Zuma, Lungu and Mugabe…these are the stars for SADC
The Zimbabwe military officers must be congratulated for the job well done. In Zambia the tin pot dictator has the same visions of eternal ruler-ship and is busy trotting out a third term for himself. What’s happened next door must act as a check on his budding megalomaniac tendencies. If lungu were performing like Magufuli Zambians, with their docile attributes, wouldn’t mind him going for a third or even fifth term. But all he does is stealing, touring, drinking, womanizing, threatening opposition and Kambwili.
Be careful, Zimbabwe Defence Force is one of the best in Africa. Have you heard the tone of Zuma? Its time Robert Mugabe stepped aside. Lungu you are next, watch the space.
How can Lungu be next you jealous loser? Has ECL over stayed?
You try! Mukaponoka ngengombe bamakaka!
Good questions from the Green Party President. SADC should learn to be proactive and not reactive. The writing was on the wall, immediately the Vice President was sacked and he went in exile. Lets wait and hear what Zuma will say. Otherwise a military intervention to stop the coup nonsense is the only way out
Zambia is a toothless interventionist and so is SADC , you might stir the Zimbabwe pot and we get flooded by refugees.The DRC refugees are already flooding our land.
Zambia need be on top of all this Zimbabwe drama. From day Sata died to Inonge’s appointment of Lungu, Mugabe was running 2 countries.
Mugabe gave a 43 minutes speech during Sata funeral, where he said the two countries are twins. And I agree.
Mugabe “running 2 countries” when he cannot even rule his own house?
We fought tooth and nail against Ian Smith. He was ten times better than Robert Mugabe.
let the people of Zimbabwe know what it is to be free and happy for once..please don’t interfere..
uhm let the bodies put in place do their duties AU Security Council on alert as well, not sure about comesa
Edgar..these things have a tendency of spillng over….Just saying
There is no coup in Zimbabwe. The military is justified to step in when there is too much nonsense among politicians. Every one in Zimbabwe is very happy at the unfolding events. Please listen to the military’s clear message. We do not want dynasties in Africa. Mrs Mugabe is the problem and I think she and her G40 have been acting in the name of the president. Mugabe is almost incapacitated and so those around him are mis-advising him…. Be careful all African advisors to heads of states.
Let the old rug go.
Cut the trip short and come back take care of the pressing Situation.
We once threw stones at Ian Smith, who, by all accounts, and now in retrospect, would have been a hundred times better than Robert Mugabe. And yet, all we are seen doing is send flowers and congratulatory messages to this deplorable old man. We relentlessly fought against Ian Smith thinking that, with deliverance, our brothers and sisters across would be better off. They are now far worse off, millions of them having had to live their beautiful country in search for survival elsewhere around the world. Shouldn’t we now have the guts to tell Mr. Robert Gabriel Mugabe that his time is up? He needs to go, and going he must. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. ZIMBABWE MUST BE FREE!
CORRECTION:
“…having had to leave their beautiful country…”
These are good questions from the Green’s President. Does it mean the SADC member states with diplomatic representation to Harare did not read the campus of the impending military coup? SA as a major military power in SADC had no prior knowledge of the impending coup and how it allowed the former Veep to seek temporary refuge in Pretoria? The whole thing smells of a rat. A big lesson to be learnt from Zimbabwe situation. Its very important not to temper with any of the three (3) organs of good governance in any given country. The military in Zimbabwe was part of ZANU – PF with time over a fertile ground for a powerful faction to take over power by the men in uniform was created by greedy ZANU-PF leaders and their few chosen die hard cadres who thought the country was their personal…
President Lungu has dispatched Foreign Minister, Harry Kalaba, to Botswana, for an urgent consultative meeting of the SADC .
Lungu has zero credibility to do anything at international stage. He did not win the election and has failed to allow the petition to be heard. What moral voice does he have? He should just continue chewing the cash with Harry Kalaba because this is the main objective why he has stuck to power when he has lamentably failed like his mentor Mugabe.
@#10.No military that takes over announces that it is a coup. Nowhere in the world. They all say the same sweet things to win support on their side. But once they consolidate power, then the true colours come out? Remember the celebrations when Mobutu took over? Remember the celebrations when Idi Amin took over? Remember the celebrations when Sadaam Hussein took over? The list is endless. The bottom line is that no coups should be entertained in Africa. If a leader imposes himself against the people’s will, let the regional groupings remove such leaders, not national armies, like was the case in The Gambia
I THOUGHT LUNGU ARRIVED IN EGYPT ?????