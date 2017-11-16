President Edgar Lungu says the illegal takeover of power in Zimbabwe by the military is not in tune with modern politics.
President Lungu says Zambia like all SADC countries are interested in the happenings in Zimbabwe.
The President said this interview with ZNBC News in Egypt.
President Lungu disclosed that he has since sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs to meet the SADC chairman and look at the way forward on the Zimbabwe situation.
The Head of State stressed the need for democracy to continue thriving in Africa.
And South African President Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe’s military has confined President ROBERT MUGABE to home in the capital Harare.
The South African leader’s office says Mr Mugabe told Mr Zuma in a phone call that he was fine.
Troops are patrolling the capital, Harare, after they seized state TV and said they were targeting “criminals”.
BBC correspondents say the move may be a bid to replace Mr Mugabe with his sacked deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mr Mnangagwa’s dismissal last week left Mr Mugabe’s wife Grace as the president’s likely successor.
Heavy gun and artillery fire could be heard in northern parts of Harare early on Wednesday.
It’s the only way forward for Zimbabwe. Just watch the ideal precedent being set to deal with selfish politicians!
Juntas are an affront to growth of political space. Gen. Constantine Chiwenga has committed an egregious crime against the people and constitution of Zimbabwe. Whoever his partners in crime are, they cannot be left to freely shred the country’s constitution and usurp constitutional power from an elected administration. They are guilty of treason as such, they should be challenged to restore of constitutional order to the elected Government with mandate from the ballot. Under no circumstance should SADC curve in to such acts of extra-constitutional misconduct. We have zero tolerance for treasonous conduct in Southern Africa. Under what constitutional clause are the junta appointing political party and Government figures to lead Zimbabwe? Inaction would be a terrible precedence in our…
SADC must immediately step forward in unity of purpose and leadership. A standby intervention force must be activated to move in should diplomacy fail. The country and much of the region risk a perilous period should juntas enjoy a free ride. I will never support juntas under any circumstance. They are usually worse than the deposed civilian rulers.
I 100% endorse power take over in Zimbabwe because Mr Mugabe has over stayed and I believe Grace kept that man on that throne to enrich herself. Look at Dr Kaunda or Thabo Mkeki the level of respect they command, same would have been for Mugabe had he stepped down a longtime ago. But Grace is the one who has caused issues in Zim.
As for you Mr Lungu, we are watching your moves, same can happen to you in future and you will lose much more than respect.
Listen to the rantings of Senior Citizen,
We are not in West Africa were soldiers can walk and kill people. Zim just like Zambia is peaceful and I would not even support any move to send in soldiers in Zimbabwe. It is a domestic issue and Zimbabwe people will solve it. You want our men in uniform to go and die for Mugabe all because he is Lungu’s mentor. Mugabe is going and soon there will be elections.
@perth: What is there to watch about Lungu??? In Zambia constitution is very clear. Even if he stands and wins in 2021, He won’t after that. Where’s the fuss from??? Filling your head with nonsense????
And plundering, corruption, stealing, abusing human rights, threatening judiciary, abusing powers of Police, torture, tribalism, abusing rule of law, forging election results, promoting hunger, denying education is “…in tune with modern politics…”
BUFOON !!!
All selfish politicians are not comfortable with what is going on in Zimbabwe. Politics must be used to serve people not for personal financial gain. It’s lesson to all African Dictators that every episode has its ending no matter how long it takes. It’s just for every leader to smoothly prepare for his ending or other people will prepare it for him. Shame
@Kaz, exactly. But I am also certain that the happenings in Zimbabwe have sent shivers down every dictator’s spine.
ba president you forgot to mention that vote rigging is not in tune with modern politics either.
Inshinku shalinganya president na opposition president.
Lungu has no moral right to comment on the good which has happened in Zimbabwe; Lungu just keep quiet;
The president is right not to support an illegality. The restoration of the constitution must be top on the agenda of today’s SADC meeting.
Bamufutula Mugabe. Lesa wamaka. Bye bye bye Mugabe…Bye join Kaunda….Kikikikik
“The illegal retention of power for over 37yrs in Zimbabwe is not in line with modern politics,good governace or the tenets of democracy” – Enka