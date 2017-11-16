President Edgar Lungu says the illegal takeover of power in Zimbabwe by the military is not in tune with modern politics.

President Lungu says Zambia like all SADC countries are interested in the happenings in Zimbabwe.

The President said this interview with ZNBC News in Egypt.

President Lungu disclosed that he has since sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs to meet the SADC chairman and look at the way forward on the Zimbabwe situation.

The Head of State stressed the need for democracy to continue thriving in Africa.

And South African President Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe’s military has confined President ROBERT MUGABE to home in the capital Harare.

The South African leader’s office says Mr Mugabe told Mr Zuma in a phone call that he was fine.

Troops are patrolling the capital, Harare, after they seized state TV and said they were targeting “criminals”.

BBC correspondents say the move may be a bid to replace Mr Mugabe with his sacked deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa’s dismissal last week left Mr Mugabe’s wife Grace as the president’s likely successor.

Heavy gun and artillery fire could be heard in northern parts of Harare early on Wednesday.