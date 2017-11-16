Zambia faces the prospect of a Herve Renard reunion during Friday’s 2018 CHAN draws that will take place in Rabat, Morocco.

Morocco will host the 5th edition of the CHAN tournament from January 12 to February 4 at four venues across the country.

Zambia is seeded in Pot 2 for the draws together with Cameroon, Nigeria and Guinea who eliminated them at the quarterfinal stage in 2016.

This means Zambia will also avoid Cameroon and Nigeria in the preliminary group phase that they recently played in the just-ended 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers.

But Zambia could be drawn in Group A against Morocco who is in Pot 1 that also includes Cote d’Ivoire, Angola and 2014 CHAN winners Libya.

Morocco are coached by Renard who had two successful stints with Zambia with the major highlight coming in 2012 when he guided Chipolopolo to its debut AFCON crown that year.

Others prospective group stage opponents are Congo-Brazzaville, Sudan, Rwanda and Uganda who are in Pot 3 for the draws.

Pot 4 contains Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Zambia’s 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier opponents Namibia.

Zambia will be making their third CHAN appearance after finishing 3rd at the inaugural tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire in 2009 under Renard.

Chipolopolo later reached the last eight in 2016 in Rwanda under George Lwandamina.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for players campaigning in their domestic national leagues.