Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu has spoken to the Zimbabwean Authorities and the Military command in that country in order to get first hand information about the situation on the ground.

He said President Lungu, as early as 05:00 hours yesterday, spoke to both parties and was hopeful that an amicable solution to the growing political tension would be found.

Mr Kalaba said President Lungu had taken the impasse in Zimbambwe with serious concern, not only because it is a neighboring country, but also because Zambia is the current chair for defense and security on the SADC organ ,TROIKA

The Minister was speaking when he transited in Addis Ababa on his way to Botwana for an urgent TROIKA meeting for Foreign Affairs Ministers.

The meeting has been called to discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe.

“We are going to this meeting not only as members of the organ but also as close neighbors to Zimbabwe, we have often referred to our countries as Siamese twins, so we cannot be happy if our neighbor is going through a rough patch” , Mr Kalaba said.

Mr Kalaba also said Zambia was hopeful that an amicable solution and resolution will be found in Zimbabwe so that normalcy can return to that country.

He said Zambia wanted to be part of a process that would uphold beliefs of SADC that dictate having democratic governments.

Mr Kalaba said no region delights in seeing destabilization of any kind.

And Mr Kalaba said the signing of three memoranda of understanding with the Egyptian government was a clear testimony that President Lungu’s international trips were bearing fruits.

He said what President Lungu is insisting on was economic diplomacy for National Development.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia was taking the framework of industrialization seriously that is why it will partner with Egypt to find means of adding value to raw products in Zambia.

He said time had come for Zambia to stop exporting raw materials so that it could reap the benefits to exporting finished products.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia was placing itself strategically to be able to attain the African Union-Au- dream of being self sufficient.