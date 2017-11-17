Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since the country’s army took over on Wednesday.He attended a graduation ceremony in the capital, Harare.
Mr Mugabe had been under house arrest for days. The army made its move after a power struggle over his successor.The military said on Friday it was “engaging” with Mr Mugabe and would advise the public on the outcome of talks “as soon as possible”.
Mr Mugabe was cheered by the crowd at the graduation ceremony after he spoke, a witness quoted by Reuters news agency says.He joined the crowd in singing the national anthem and walking slowly up a red carpet.
Neither his wife, Grace Mugabe, nor Education Minister Jonathan Moyo – an ally of hers whose house was reportedly raided by the military – were present.
The 93-year-old president’s attendance at the graduation is an annual tradition but few expected to see him there after he was put under house arrest, the BBC’s Andrew Harding reports from Zimbabwe.
The army took control after Mr Mugabe last week sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, signalling that he favoured Grace Mugabe to take over his Zanu-PF party and the presidency.
BAUME ABA- EBWAUME TUFWAYO BU MU AFRICA. HE IS REALLY A MAN AND THIS IS THE KIND OF MEN NEEDED IN AFRICA.
It is not strange that those who have never served or undergone any military/security service training are always zealous for Coup D’états. No apologetic, i will never support extra-constitutional rule by any junta over a constitutional civilian system. Unflinchingly, will consistently advocate for rule of law, strong institutions and dialogue. SADC has a responsibility to enforce constitutionalism and peace in in our region. The whole tussle is an intra-party issue of succession within the Zanu-PF of which military intervention has no constitutional mandate.
UNCLE BOB still going strong at 93…WE LOVE YOU MR PRESIDENT
The soldiers know Mugabe is senile. At 93 he is as good as in the grave already. What point would the soldiers be proving by shoving and violently overthrowing a century old man? But he is done with matters of state. Ati: Ebwaume! I mean if Mugabe came out swing and punching fists at you would you hit back at a corpse?
Even the fake PhD holder can read the signs, he is a goner, he has just played into the hands of the military, he has practically made the words of the military sound true, IT’S COUP, “which is not a coup” Gucci Grace nowhere near him as per tradition, his “minister” of education nowhere near him as per tradition for this annual event.
Argggghhhh,why oh why didn’t the coup succeed?
Zimbabweans what a disgrace you are!
The Zimbabwean Army is humane. They are able to still treat the old man with respect. If what we hear is true, then in what capacity did he attend this function. If indeed he attended as President of Zimbabwe, then those who were celebrating his exit must be very disappointed. We do not want blood shed. So the army couldnt convince him to step down. Wow these are really good soldiers….even negotiating. My hat off.
@3 Kiswapako, THEY KNOW WHAT IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY, A MAN AT 93 IS NOT WORTH TO SHED BLOOD FOR BUT CAN BE CORRECTED FOR THE COMMON GOOD. They will surely FIND A NEGOTIATED WORKABLE SOLUTION!
MY HATS OFF, TOO, TO MR MUGABE. HE IS A FIGHTER- A LION OF AFRICA. GOD BLESS THE ZIMBABWEAN PEOPLE. PLEASE, KEEP MUGABE SAFELY AND DON’T TREAT MUGABE THE WAY GADAFFI WAS TREATED BY LIBYANS WITH THE HELP OF WESTERN IMPERIALISM. MUKEKATILE ICIINGO KWAKABA. JUST WHAT HAS BEEN LEFT OF LIBYA. THERE WAS NO POOR PERSON IN LIBYA AS WE WITNESS IN THE WESTERN COUNTRIES. TODAY WITHOUT GADAFFI LIBYA JOINS OTHER AFRICAN VERY POOR ECONOMICALLY AND POLITICALLY CONFUSED COUNTRY.
You can not compare gaddaffi to Mugabe.. ..when gaddaffi was alive there where no Libyan scavvengging and cleaning toilets around the world…..today millions of Zimbabweans are living in poverty with millions having fled Mugabe only to find themselves living as beggars and scavengers in other countries …..even in Zambia which was once frowned upon by Zimbabweans.. .
Where are HH’s followers?that is uncle Bob Mugabe for you badaala!!he cant be pushed easily.moreover,Zim soldiers have made it very clear that they have nothing against President Mugabe but the wife Grace!!
HH must not rush into making useless statements about president Mugabe because the man is loved by majority Zimbabweans.
WE WISH THE ZIMBABWEANS PEACE,GOD’S BLESSINGS,WISDOM AS THEY PASS THROUGH THIS TRYING MOMENT!!Uncle Bob should just avoid giving power to Grace Mugabe and all will be fine.that is very wrong!!I HEARD HH SAYING “I AND MY WIFE MUTINTA”,OWN BEHALF OF UPND WISH OUR MEMBERS……….this is the mistake uncle Bob made in Zim.so HH is behaving like Mr Mugabe-wake up ba upnd as your party is now HH’s farm!!!
Lungu will not be allowed to manipulate the constitution for a 3rd term and brutalized Zambians the way your hero Mugabe has…sending millions of Zimbabweans fleeing into exile…
!d!ocy is celebrating a dictator who has turned his people into destitutes selling sweets and biscuits on the streets of Zambia and cleaning toilets in SA.
Oh Zimbabwe,Oh Zimbabwe your second independence will soon be here.It is time to restore glory to that great country. God please intervene soonest!
What the army did is very disrespectful
There will be No coupe’ that will succeed in Southern Africa, only Negotiations will. Whatever people call the situation in Zim it cannot degenerate to what was common in west African military coupe’s. The only problem in Zim is that the army had been allowed to join the ruling party’s ranks. So this is a party wrangle, a very sad state of affair. The party cadres in military uniform should have been told a long time ago that they cannot be in the army and be in the party at the same time. In short the Zim has been under military rule for a very long time. This is a dangerous precedence which must be nipped in the bud. There must be separation between Govt, party and military. Zimbabwe must have, The Executive the Legislature and the Judiciary. There is no room for the fourth “leg”-…
There is no room for the fourth “leg”- (Army) in democratic governance. The army must not be a player in politics. Theirs is Défense and security of the nation period. Much as we would not like any leader to live and lead the country for such a long time and behave as the sole proprietor of a nation.
He is there in his capacity as Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe. Power as President has been stripped off him. He will remain under house arrest as a Ceremonial figure head. It’s over for Uncle Bob. Let normalcy return to the land. The people have suffered enough. Enough was enough, Gen. Chiwenga and co. did well to save the nation. Now the real work of reconciliation and nation building begins.
The Generals in Zimbabwe are useless.they don’t know that Mugabe will arrest all of them and send them to jail on treasonable charges .useless generals how do you start something and then cow down along the way
These are not ordinarily generals like Eric Chimese or Mihova but fellow freedom fighters who hardened and tempered and actually fought along side him during the liberation struggle. Shame on you, badaala..!
UPND and their oval head leader HH were celebrating…real animals…i guess they wanted bloodshed….NOT IN ZIMBABWE
I see you are behaving your self from the US and not ranting and inciting hatred against the western media like yesterday…….bassop….you will wake up in Guantanamo bay…..hehehehe…
The army general is smart……he doesn’t want interference from outside
Lookout at the PF kaponya rats hoping for lungu to be like mugabe rule us against our will…..you are lying to your selves, Zambians have seen the stealing and looting of lungu and his PF gang and will not let lungu manipulate the constitution for 3rd term…
Zimbabweans are our brothers and so we should always wish them well….having spent a few years in Bulawayo….i know how kind they are
It is against my religion to vote for corrupt hypocritical visionless, spineless, clueless drunkard dunderheads like your Lungu, thanks. 🙂
None of you/us know what is going on with mugabemnangagwa and chiwera. Best you all simply shut up and wait before youappear as thougb you have no idea whats going on. Remember, mugabe is a lot smarter and braver than most of the african leaders of today. You all have a nice day.
“….Remember, mugabe is a lot smarter and braver than most of the african leaders of today…”
So smart that the most of the people of a very prosperous Zimbabwe have been reduced to beggars, prostetutes , toilet cleaners and scavengers in every country they flee to…..
Umwaume pa baume MUGABE! 93 lives so far and still counting! May you see many more returns SIR!