SADC Troika against military coup in Zimbabwe

The SADC Organ Troika Plus Council Meeting
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Plus on Thursday, said it noted with “great concern” the unfolding situation in Zimbabwe.

“[The] SADC Organ Troika further reaffirmed the need for SADC Member States to remain guided by their Constitutions. [The] SADC Organ Troika called upon all stakeholders in Zimbabwe to settle the political challenges through peaceful means,” the short statement said.

“Having considered the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Organ Troika recommended the convening of an urgent Extra Ordinary SADC Summit and committed to remain seized with the situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

The Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting was called by SADC Chairperson, South African President Jacob Zuma, on Wednesday, to discuss the unfolding political and security situation in Zimbabwe.

The SADC Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting was held in Gaborone, Botswana on Thursday afternoon, and was was attended South Africa; Angola; Zambia; and Tanzania.

“The SADC Organ Troika Plus reaffirmed SADC’s commitment to African Union (AU) Constitutive Act and the SADCs Democratic Principles, as they relate to the unconstitutional removal of democratically elected Governments,” the statement read.

“The objective of the meeting was to consider the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

Below is the full statement

Press Release: SADC Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting held to discuss the Political Situation in Zimbabwe

The SADC Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting was held at the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Republic of Botswana on 16th November 2017, comprising of the Republic of South Africa (Chairperson of Council of Ministers), Republic of Angola (Chairperson of Organ), Republic of Zambia (Incoming Chairperson of Organ) and United Republic of Tanzania (Outgoing Chairperson of Organ).

1. SADC Organ Troika Plus reaffirmed SADC’s commitment to African Union (AU) Constitutive Act and the SADCs Democratic Principles, as they relate to the unconstitutional removal of democratically elected Governments.

2. The objective of the meeting was to consider the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

3. SADC Organ Troika noted with great concern the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe

4. SADC Organ Troika further reafirmed the need for SADC Member States to remain guided by their Constitutions.

5. SADC Organ Troika called upon all stakeholders in Zimbabwe to settle the political challenges through peaceful means

6. Having considered the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Organ Troika recommended the convening of an urgent Extra Ordinary SADC Summit and committed to remain seized with the situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Done at Gaborone, Republic of Botswana, 16th November, 2017

      Do something comrade Mugabe is still needed the only thing we require is to increase food production in Zimbabwe.

      Congratulations to the army generals of Zimbabwe for removing that creature from power. He was bad influence for Zambia’s very dull dictator.

      SADC is playing a wait and see game. SA is the only super power we have in sadc and this is the time for it to show us what it can do for the region.

      Come on, what’s there to discuss,,,93years old Mugabe would do with some good rest in jail or at home,, the man is tired he needs a break from everything, even from 41 years cucci grace

      Lungu is the best person at the HELM in Zambia

      He is a democratic

      Mugabe has done nothing wrong, I cant stand this coup thing going on.

      Makes me sick

      Thanks

      BB2014,2016

      More talking shop and collecting travel allowances. ACTION – NONE.

      Where were these so called “leaders” when Mugabe was killing Zimbabweans and rigging elections – they were silent.

      All we can expect from them is useless words and support for their fellow DICTATORS. It will only be THE PEOPLE that can make change happen.

    This so-called SADC region is satisfied as the Zim status quo benefits them. Where will South Africa be without cheap labour from the North of the Limpopo river. A prosperous Zim will mean all skilled Zimbos will relocate to their country. SADC grandies don’t want that.

      SAD DICK suffers from erectile dysfunction, can’t do job properly.

    sadc knows u5 as tribal leader.
    tax evader
    arrogant
    6times loser
    amagedon worrier
    egoistic
    pompus
    staurborn like a donkey

    upendi will never rule zambia as u5 and gbm ruthless illiterate are top 2

    were is conelius mweetwa unzasu president
    . hamududu or garry nkombo were potential leaders .
    U5 is very selfish worse than mugabe

    Imwe ba Troika, listen to me Terrible, there is already a coup in Zimbabwe by Grace Mugabe and her cronies. This military action is not illegitimate nor is it a coup, it is just an action meant to correct the coup which has already taken place. What is wrong with correcting a wrong?
    Now tell under5 that there will be no bloodshed in Zimbabwe. Unlike under5, Zimbabweans are not blood thirsty like our very own under5 of the “armageddon fame. The under5 idoit declares armageddon on Zambians for rejecting 5 times, and when markets and educational facilities are torched he denies any knowledge of it. Really? So what in your under5 opinion is armargeddon?

      Let him just count his blessings one by one, he is dealing with humane southern African soldiers, if it was West African or North African soldiers they wouldn’t have wasted time, they would have wasted him like Gaddafi or Robert Guey of cote devoire.

