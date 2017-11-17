The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Plus on Thursday, said it noted with “great concern” the unfolding situation in Zimbabwe.

“[The] SADC Organ Troika further reaffirmed the need for SADC Member States to remain guided by their Constitutions. [The] SADC Organ Troika called upon all stakeholders in Zimbabwe to settle the political challenges through peaceful means,” the short statement said.

“Having considered the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Organ Troika recommended the convening of an urgent Extra Ordinary SADC Summit and committed to remain seized with the situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

The Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting was called by SADC Chairperson, South African President Jacob Zuma, on Wednesday, to discuss the unfolding political and security situation in Zimbabwe.

The SADC Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting was held in Gaborone, Botswana on Thursday afternoon, and was was attended South Africa; Angola; Zambia; and Tanzania.

“The SADC Organ Troika Plus reaffirmed SADC’s commitment to African Union (AU) Constitutive Act and the SADCs Democratic Principles, as they relate to the unconstitutional removal of democratically elected Governments,” the statement read.

“The objective of the meeting was to consider the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

Below is the full statement

Press Release: SADC Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting held to discuss the Political Situation in Zimbabwe

The SADC Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson Ministerial Meeting was held at the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Republic of Botswana on 16th November 2017, comprising of the Republic of South Africa (Chairperson of Council of Ministers), Republic of Angola (Chairperson of Organ), Republic of Zambia (Incoming Chairperson of Organ) and United Republic of Tanzania (Outgoing Chairperson of Organ).

1. SADC Organ Troika Plus reaffirmed SADC’s commitment to African Union (AU) Constitutive Act and the SADCs Democratic Principles, as they relate to the unconstitutional removal of democratically elected Governments.

2. The objective of the meeting was to consider the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

3. SADC Organ Troika noted with great concern the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe

4. SADC Organ Troika further reafirmed the need for SADC Member States to remain guided by their Constitutions.

5. SADC Organ Troika called upon all stakeholders in Zimbabwe to settle the political challenges through peaceful means

6. Having considered the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Organ Troika recommended the convening of an urgent Extra Ordinary SADC Summit and committed to remain seized with the situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Done at Gaborone, Republic of Botswana, 16th November, 2017