Zambia will face 2019 AFCON qualifiers opponents Namibia at the 2018 CHAN tournament after they were drawn together during Friday’s draws held in Rabat.

Zambia and CHAN debutants Namibia are in Group B at the tournament Morocco will host from January 12-February 4.

Uganda and 2016 3rd place finishers Cote d’Ivoire complete Group B.

Namibia will after CHAN tournament host Zambia on match day two of the 2019 AFCON Group K qualifiers in March.

Zambia and Namibia be seeking their first Group K points after losing 1-0 to Mozambique and Guinea Bissau respectively in June.

Meanwhile, back to the 2018 CHAN tournament, Zambia will face Cote d’Ivoire for the second time at the CHAN tournament after beating the 2009 hosts 3-0 in a Group B opener eight years ago on Chipolopolo’s way to finishing 3rd.

Group B will be based in Marrakech.

DRAWS

GROUP A: Morocco, Guinea, Sudan, Mauritania

GROUP B: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Namibia, Uganda

GROUP C: Libya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea

GROUP D: Angola, Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Burkina Faso