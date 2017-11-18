Veteran politician Daniel Munkombwe says he is grateful to Government for paying his medical expenses while he was admitted at Mil park hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr. Munkombwe says he would want to meet President Edgar Lungu and thank him in person.

He told ZNBC news in Lusaka, shortly after he arrived from South Africa that he is feeling better.

Mr Munkombwe explained that he spent Nine days at Milpark Hospital where he received treatment.

The veteran politician was initially admitted to UTH before President Lungu ordered for his evacuation to South Africa for specialised treatment.