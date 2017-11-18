Southern province minister, Edify Hamukale has justified the procurement of the newly bought one million dollars fire tenders.

Speaking to the media shortly after inspecting the hotel, Dr. Hamukale says those criticizing government for having bought the firefighting machines have been ashamed.

Dr. Hamukale notes that the ‘rampant’ fire incidents being recorded in the country will be minimized because the firefighting machines were very effective, saying every citizen has the right to use them.

Dr. Hamukale who was flanked by Livingstone District Commissioner, Harriet Kawina has since urged the Livingstone City Council to guard the fire tenders jealously as they were a property of the Zambian people.

A Fire has swept through part of Livingstone’s three (3) stars Fairmount Hotel, causing substantial damage to property but no casualty was reported.

New Fairmount hotel is one of the most popular hotels in the tourist capital, common for its casinos and recreational facilities.

The fire broke out Friday around 18 30 hours, and was only brought under control minutes later with help from the newly bought ‘controversial’ fire tenders which cost a million dollar each.

Journalists, who entered the building, verified that the hotel’s night club was badly gutted while the rest of the Hotel was not affected after rapid response from firefighters.

The value of the damage was not immediately confirmed, but hotel management say the blaze is believed to have come from one of the Air cones.

Police have since opened an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the inferno

Meanwhile, there was drama as onlookers cheered after the fire tender’s lighting system was turned on, shouting in excitement that the “One million US dollar was working”.