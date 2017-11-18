

The United Nations Universal Periodic Review has urged Zambian Government to reform the current Public Order Act to include measures that fully uphold the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,

The UN Universal Periodic Review has further urged the Zambian government to make the Public Order Act it more conducive to political participation by all Zambians.

According to the draft report of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review on Zambia, the country is also being urged to ensure that enforcement of the Public Order Act is consistent with Zambia’s human rights obligations, including through training of its security forces.

South Africa, one of the members of the Review Committee also called upon the Zambian government to endeavour to abolish the death penalty.

Brazil urged Zambia to continue its efforts to implement programmes and activities aimed at adjusting Zambia’s Correctional Service to the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, including by adequate funding and training of officers.

Germany on the other hand noted that since Zambia has one of the highest birth rates in the world, it recommends to Zambia to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy on population and education policies, in line and respect with economic, social and cultural rights.

The UK and Northern Ireland called on Zambia to take all necessary measures to accelerate the adoption and implementation of the Marriage Bill (2015) to help end child marriage in Zambia

Uganda also urged Zambia to expedite the process to ratify important international instruments relevant for the advancement of human rights in Zambia including the Optional Protocol to CRPD, the Optional Protocol to CEDAW, the two optional protocols to CRC.

Korea Republic urged Zambia to present a standing invitation to UN Special Rapporteurs, including the Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and the Special Rapporteur on torture to visit the country.

Germany said in combating violence against women and girls, Zambia should swiftly and fully implement the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

This also includes the full implementation of the “Anti-GBV Act” of 2011 and the allocation of adequate budget resources for an “anti-GBV fund”.

The recommendations will be examined by the Zambian government and responses will be provided in due time, but no later than the thirty-seventh session of the Human Rights Council in March 2018:

Along with Zambia, Argentina, Benin, Czechia, Gabon, Ghana, Guatemala, Japan, Pakistan, Peru, Republic of Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine were reviewed under the UPR’s third cycle at the 28th Working Group, during the period 6-17 November.

The universal periodic review was established by the General Assembly of the UN in 2006, as a process through which the human rights record of every UN member state is peer-reviewed.

The review of Zambia was held at the 12th meeting on 13 November 2017.

The Zambian delegation was headed by the Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda.

At its 17th meeting held on 16 November 2017, the Working Group adopted the report on Zambia.