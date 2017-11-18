Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe says government will maintain its bilateral relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the Congolese Minister of External Trade in Lusaka yesterday, Mrs. Mwanakatwe said Zambia values its business ties with the DRC.

The meeting was held to discuss the way forward in a matter in which the Congolese government is reported to have banned the importation of Cement, Carbonated drinks and beer from Zambia.

And Mrs. Mwanakatwe said Zambia and the DRC will continue working together to fight smuggling and promote local industries in the two countries.

And DRC minister of External trade Jean Lucien Bussa Tongba said his country did not ban the importation of carbonated drinks, Cement and beer but introduced reforms to centralize the flow of foreign products to promote the local industry as well as prevent

smuggling.

Mr. Tongba said Zambia and Congo are sister countries that need to continue working together to develop their economies.

The two ministers later signed an agreement authoritising borders to resume business.