Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has summoned the General Nursing Council (GNC) Management for a meeting tomorrow over the nullification of the 2017 final theory examination for student nurses.

The nullification has been necessitated by traces of examination leakages brought to the attention of the council.

Dr. Chilufya states that reports of examination leakages are disturbing saying Zambia cannot compromise the quality of training for health personnel.

He says GNC being a body mandated to provide quality training, needs to give an investigative report on what transpired.

Dr. Chilufya has warned perpetrators of the leaked exam.

Over One Thousand Seven hundred and Ninety-Seven student nurses have been affected by the nullification of the examinations.