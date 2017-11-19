President Edgar Lungu is on Tuesday expected in Angola to attend the extraordinary organ troika plus chair of SADC summit on the political situation in Zimbabwe.
Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has told Journalists in Lusaka that the summit has been called following an emergency meeting of the SADC organ Troika plus council chairperson ministerial meeting on the political situation in Zimbabwe held in Botswana on 16th November 2017.
Mr. Kalaba says the council chairperson ministerial meeting reaffirmed SADCs commitment to the African union constitutive ACT and the SADC principles regarding the unconstitutional removal of democratically elected heads of states further condemning the current situation in Zimbabwe.
He further discloses that the meeting further reaffirmed the need for SADC member states to remain guided by their constitutions and called upon the Zimbabwean stakeholders to settle the political challenges through peaceful means.
Meanwhile Mr. Kalaba has advised Zambians to ignore social media statements purporting that President Lungu is being warned against commenting on the political situation in Zimbabwe as the country has not received anything official of that sort and the president has not issued any statements advising on the situation in Zimbabwe.
There is an audio circulating on social media alleging to be a warning to president Lungu from Zimbabwe.
Mr. Kalaba has advised that Zambians should take official statements being made by the minister or other authorities further stating that his ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe and will keep the nation informed on any development using official means and platforms.
Why?
Any excuse to travel out of the country at the expense of tax payers.
How many countries has Jonathan been to celebrating those countries independence days? How many of those countries sent their leaders to celebrate our Independence Day ?
This guy is the most wasteful and incompetent president Southern Africa has ever had.
How I wish we could have the Tanzanian president as our leader.
Lungu seems to be in panic mode,,,, if only he listened to us ( me and my friend @ Nostradamus) just it was clear that lungu was to become president, he would now be In a different place,., I remember at the time @ Nostradamus even played PK chishala’s na musonda number,,,
Because
Any excuse to travel, this chap!
The situation in Zimbabwe seems to be resolving itself very well so far. By Tuesday, the situation will have stabilised and that’s why the SADC organ troika have set Tuesday. Its no coincidence.
Harry Kalaba is doing good at his job. Possible successor 2021?
Breaking News:
Opposition UPND Sacks Hakainde Hichilema as Garry Nkombo takes over.
Of Course Lazy Lungu will be there ….he wouldn’t miss an opportunity to jump on an aircraft; the lazy bum spent whole of last week sightseeing in Egypt. The lazy bum has nothing to do in State House!!
Africa can learn from Kenyan judges on how to administer a petition.
Africa can now learn how to stage a bloodless and diplomatic coup detat.
No need for Armageddon which is peddled by Akainde and his scruffy wife
Just collecting air miles and allowances.. .the situation in Zimbabwe has evolved naturally……this SADC is only there to protect dictators and fraudsters in office….in all their history they have never solved any crisis except look on and protect dictators abusing their citizens.. …where was SADC when millions of Zimbabweans were fleeing Mugabe’s tyranny ????
zambians should raise up and slap a charge of ECONOMIC SABOTAGE on lungu. let him change his name to NDEKE OR AIRPORT LUNGU
There is no crisis in zim Zanu-pf have already sacked Mugabe