President Edgar Lungu is on Tuesday expected in Angola to attend the extraordinary organ troika plus chair of SADC summit on the political situation in Zimbabwe.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has told Journalists in Lusaka that the summit has been called following an emergency meeting of the SADC organ Troika plus council chairperson ministerial meeting on the political situation in Zimbabwe held in Botswana on 16th November 2017.

Mr. Kalaba says the council chairperson ministerial meeting reaffirmed SADCs commitment to the African union constitutive ACT and the SADC principles regarding the unconstitutional removal of democratically elected heads of states further condemning the current situation in Zimbabwe.

He further discloses that the meeting further reaffirmed the need for SADC member states to remain guided by their constitutions and called upon the Zimbabwean stakeholders to settle the political challenges through peaceful means.

Meanwhile Mr. Kalaba has advised Zambians to ignore social media statements purporting that President Lungu is being warned against commenting on the political situation in Zimbabwe as the country has not received anything official of that sort and the president has not issued any statements advising on the situation in Zimbabwe.

There is an audio circulating on social media alleging to be a warning to president Lungu from Zimbabwe.

Mr. Kalaba has advised that Zambians should take official statements being made by the minister or other authorities further stating that his ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe and will keep the nation informed on any development using official means and platforms.