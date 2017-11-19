

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi says President Edgar Lungu is passionate about uplifting the welfare of the poor in the country. Ms. Kabanshi says this is contrary to claims by some sections of society that the Head of State does not care about the plight of vulnerable people in society.

She says President Lungu has demonstrated unwavering support for programmes aimed at enhancing the standard of living of the marginalized in the nation. The Minister cites the increase in allocation for the Public Welfare Assistance Scheme in the Ministry of Community Development from 5 million Kwacha last year to about 16 million Kwacha this year.

She has directed staff in her Ministry to ensure the bulk of the funds under the social protection scheme goes towards the education of vulnerable children particularly in rural areas. The Minister was speaking in Kasama when she briefed Northern Province Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba on latest developments in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services.

And Dr. Kalumba praised the Ministry for increasing the number of beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer scheme in Northern Province. He said majority of the beneficiaries have already shown positive trends in improving their livelihood owing to the government empowerment scheme.

Dr. Kalumba has urged vulnerable people in communities not to look down upon themselves but work hard and contribute meaningfully to national development.