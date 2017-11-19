CHISHIMBA Kambwili has said that President Edgar Lungu must be made to pay back all the salaries and allowances his ministers received after parliament was dissolved ahead of last year’s general elections because he is the one who forced them to stay in office illegally.
The Constitutional Court on Friday maintained that the 64 ministers who stayed in office after Parliament was dissolved last year must pay back the money they were receiving during the period they illegally occupied their positions.
Mr Kambwili, the Roan PF member of parliament who served as Information Minister said that he respected the Constitutional Court’s decision but that it was President Lungu who should be made to pay for forcing the ministers to stay in office against constitutional provisions.
Mr Kambwili said maintained that President Lungu misled his ministers and should therefore “bite the bullet” and pay because he was the one who issued the directive to them.
“I respect the ruling of the ConCourt but speaking on behalf of the ministers, it should be President Edgar Lungu who should be able to pay back because ministers did not remain in office by themselves; they were instructed by the appointing authority. And the appointing authority at that time was the President Lungu,” Kambwili said.
Mr Kambwili demanded that gratuity be paid to the affected ministers as they had rendered a service to the Zambian people but maintained that no one stayed in office on their own accord but through a directive from President Lungu.
“No Minister decided in his individual capacity that they should remain in office; we were directed by the Head of State and if the Head of State misdirected us, he should bear the consequences, so it should be President Edgar Lungu to pay and not the ministers. In any case, as ministers, we demand that they pay the gratuity for those four months because we worked; there is no one who gives a service for nothing. I was leaving to go to work and attend to government activities, that was not for free, I cannot do it for free,” Kambwili said.
“In that four months, I could have done my own things that could have made a difference in my life but I had to stick in my office and do government work. I deserve to be paid my gratuity for the four months and those payments must be settled by State House and not the Minister.”
He said it would be unfair to ask ministers to pay the money when they had not forced their stay in office.
“It will be very, very unfair to ask individual Ministers to pay because we did not remain in office on our own, we remained in office by virtue of an instruction from the Head of State who boasts to be a lawyer and a renowned lawyer, according to himself. So if he is a lawyer worth the salt, he should bite the bullet for misinforming and misdirecting Cabinet, that’s what I can say. I respect the decision of the court. We should not be seen to be disagreeing with the decisions of the court but all I am saying is that it should be President Edgar Lungu to pay back,” said Kambwili
izavuta nkhani iyi. Mwaona manje.
That’s what we said, that guys like Monde and Shamunene had no choice but to report to state house.
I remember Kambwili saying same that he will continue reporting to meetings until cabinet is dissolved.
Ba Jean, the baptism didn’t work, you need more water!
Zambia lacks leadership… at the moment, everyone including the opposition are not fit for office.
People fit for office have stayed away and unfortunately for that reason qualified themselves to be unfit. It’s a viscous circle.
Remember the street kids created as a result of failing companies in the last years of Kaunda and early years of Chiluba? THEY ARE the ones running the show now… even those of inferior education emanating from the 1980s when apparently educational standards took a nose dive are now in the thick of things in government awarding themselves government deals and embezzling resources with no conscious of the economic implications.
That ladies and gentlemen is the state of the nation.
Just pay iwe chi Kambwili waba kalufumo kwati nika bombwe
I remember lungu mocking zambians that they don’t read, claiming that the new constitution allows those ministers to continue getting paid,,
Kambwili summarized it well and doesn’t need further comments: “So if he is a lawyer worth the salt, he should bite the bullet for misinforming and misdirecting Cabinet, that’s what I can say.”
So who is a good lawyer, is its Zambians that ECL mocked that they don’t read the constitution or him as a qualified lawyer that read the constitution but misunderstood it?
I have told you people, lungu is an illigal lawyer specialising in illigal activities….he spent his time studying and his professional life looking at bending the rules and operating in Gray areas……..he is the type of lawyer whos speciality is getting crookes and theifs off the hook of the law..
Mugabe’s son in law, Simba Chikore has quit his job at the national airliner, Air Zimbabwe.
The development comes as his father-in-law is forced out of office.
Sometimes Presidents do make decisions that are overturned/overruled by the Courts later. This is NOT unique to Zambia, President Lungu, or having studied Law. President Obama studied Law and was once a Conversational Professor, yet in his time as President he made certain decisions and policies that we’re later reversed by the Courts. There are plenty other former and current Presidents in similar circumstances. Nothing unique about Edgar Lungu. By the way, State House Counsel usually give direction to the President on such matters….but still Courts can see it differently….Democracy and Separation of Powers at work for you!
…. Constitutional Professor and NOT “Conversation professor.” Goodness me, not sure what that even mean!
If Chishimba Kambwili really respect the ruling of the ConCourt, then he should just pay back money and stop giving silly excuses!
Surely you can see how low of caliber Kambwili is. VJ was mentioned in the Zamtroop scandal and despite his tainted history, he surrendered all the money FTJ had given him. Kambwili should just do the same.
Exactly
LT how do the rantings of a retarded mental patient make headline news?
CK is a lost F0OL, what value can he add to our lives?
He’s a dull basturd not worthy of our readership
No kidding! Never heard of a situation where a Head of State “loses a case” in Court by virtue of discharging his/her Constitutional duties and he/she is made to pay personally. Presidents can NEVER be sued while in office whether they make a wrong decision or not. That is what “Presidential Immunity” entails.
By the way, I thought it is Ministers who were sued in their individual capacities, and not the President!
Although CK has sort of made a compelling case for why the Court should not have forced these Ministers to refund/pay back the money, I still feel the President can not be blamed for it…. Presidents have to make decisions whether Courts overrules them later.
To me; that’s why the ruling by the Court is somewhat troubling.
Ba Kambwili, you’re able to fly to London for a cup of tea and back to Lusaka for Nshima with vimbombo, just pay naimwe bosses. It’s only 4 months pay bakalamba. Lead the way, show them how it’s done.
In essence CK is telling us most Ministers can’t reason for themselves.. so last year when they were overstaying in office did it not ever occur to any of them that it was a plunder of national resources to stay on in office beyond the legsl requirement.
Do these people have no integrity? Is Edgar Chagwa “it has fallen” Lungu their brain?
They could have resigned when forced to take part in an illegality by the head of state as CK put it’s it, because by and large most Ministers aren’t children who can’t reason for themselves and act independently, unless I’m mistaken.
“we remained in office by virtue of an instruction from the Head of State who boasts to be a lawyer and a renowned lawyer, according to himself…
When did Lungu become a renowned lawyer?
Renowned lawyers have post-nominal letters (SC) after their names
Imwee Ba LT, why have you removed the ratings on the comments! you are now confirmed complete PF CADRES.
Poor leadership skills ba Kambwili.
Take your time always to let issues sink.Reflect,consult,discuss.
Don’t be quick to comment and make demands.
Sooner or later you will eat your words like you have done on numerous occasions.