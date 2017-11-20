Reuters reports that President Edgar Lungu has sent former president Kenneth Kaunda to Harare to try to convince President Robert Mugabe to step down in a “dignified exit” after the military seized power last week.
The ruling party removed Mugabe as Zanu-PF president and first secretary on Sunday and lawmakers from the ruling party were due to meet at the party headquarters on Monday to discuss impeaching the 93-year-old leader.
“Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in Harare,” a senior government source told Reuters. Kaunda is also 93 years old.
Botswana President Ian Khama has also called on Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to end his attempts to remain in office.
The military intervention, which political sources say could pave the way to a national unity government after 37 years of Mugabe rule, also presented “an opportunity to put Zimbabwe on a path to peace and prosperity”, Khama told Reuters.
“I don’t think anyone should be President for that amount of time. We are Presidents, we are not monarchs. It’s just common sense,” Khama said
And Members of Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party are preparing to meet to discuss the possible impeachment of President Robert Mugabe, after a deadline for his resignation came and went on Monday.
The deadline was set by Mr Mugabe’s own party, Zanu-PF.
The embattled leader surprised Zimbabweans on Sunday, declaring on TV that he planned to remain as president.
Zanu-PF says it backs impeachment, and proceedings could begin as soon as Tuesday when parliament meets.
Mr Mugabe’s grip on power has weakened considerably since the country’s army intervened on Wednesday in a row over who should succeed him.
The crisis began two weeks ago when the 93-year-old leader sacked his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, angering army commanders who saw it as an attempt to position his wife Grace as next president.
This, if successful, will go down as EL’s best achievement
Don’t give no credit to Lungu but to Almighty KK.
We said this last week before Mugabe made peace with his generals.
But now all is good in Zimbabwe, Mugabe made a good speech together with the Generals.
dont understand why Mugabe needs to step down
He like EL were democratically elected through the people’s vote
ONLY a vote after a term is the right way to remove an incumbent process
Anyone thinking otherwise is a moron
I hold a PhD so I feel what I am saying hold me credence than those without them
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Good move
Nostradamus, Kikikikiki
Ba Zimbabwe you mean you still need our help up to today? Even Bob Marley would have been very disappointed with.
They should leave KK alone to rest. This Jonathan is an attention seeker.
Zimbabweans have clearly said this is their problem and they are sorting it out.
Jonathan has zero relevance in Zimbabwe, in fact, in Zambia too.
@Nostradamus
Lungu has no respect kanshi!!!! How can he send ba KK??…. . In African or zambian culture which I know you don’t send elders, you Request them to do something NOT send them to do something…. Ala lungu
@1.2 Mushota
Uncle Bob needs to step down on account of old age. It is perceived that his wife could be running the country on his behalf. It is that moment where you feel like you could go on but elements of old age trickles in and you in a kinda fix. Imagine KK leading us to this moment. Morally uncle Bob needs to pave way for others, preferably the younger generation. He needs a think break and witness how others can do while he alive. Uncle Bob has outlived our six presidents tenurely. But as you’ve put it, it should be within there constitution to handle such matters not the streets. He can’t walk unassisted nowadays. He must stepdown.
Mushota, are you daft or just lack brains! You shock me!
Why now when the job is already done. Mugabe is not surviving with or without KK visit, let our president rest here and not worst time and energy.
Deginified exit is being sort ba General Kanena
Is that Angolan resolution? KK needs to rest why not RB?
But why not HH…?
KK is almost Mugabe’s age. Lyashi lyabakalamba.
KK and Mugabe are not good friends. KK deported Mugabe and kept Nkomo during the liberation struggles. I doubt if Mugabe can listen to KK
Fantastic approach for Edgar Lungu. I think Mugabe’s conferring with Kenneth Kaunda will do him good. If KK should negotiate with interim Government to be kind with Grace Mugabe and be less vengeful.
Why is the Zambian Government getting involved in a Coup? Mugabe was elected and has a mandate until his term finishes. The soldiers committed treason and the Zambian Government is helping them?
The soldiers are following the will of the people who employ Mugabe.. ..
Dr Kaunda alone is not enough. President Lungu should have constituted a council of elders to include Former Presidents Mwinyi or Mkapa, Nuyoma, Mbeki and Dos Santos to meet Mugabe.
The Kaunda strategy of 1990 could be an ideal example. They could persuade Mugabe to resign at the next Congress, in two weeks, dissolve parliament, and call for an early election to be held in 90 days…..
@6 Zambia.. WE ARE ON THE SAME WAVE LENGTH, YES MUGABE MAY HAVE RESPECT FOR KK BUT ONE KK IS NOT ENOUGH- HE NEEDS A COLLECTION OF ALL THESE ELDER STATES MEN YOU HAVE MENTIONED. NOT ONLY TO URGE HIM TO RESIGN BUT TO REASON WITH BOTH SIDES AND FIND AN AMICABLE SOLUTION THAT WOULD END THE CRISIS PROPERLY. Mugabe resigning does NOT guarantee Mnangagwa a the presidency bcoz he is no longer vice President of the country and that will still keep the crisis going!!
@6 Zambia.. to this list I would add JOACHIM CHISSANO too, liberation comrades to RGM who took the helm of FRELIMO after the death of Samora Marchel, good collaborators with RGM.
You think Mugabe who is not listening to his generals will listen to poor KK on a walking stick ?? Lungu should come out publicly and state his position ??? Only Ian khama again has come out against Mugabe, the last time it was him again with PLM .
The other SADC tinpot leaders live by the unwritten code…..
“.. If I decide to become a dictator…dont condemn me, you might want to become one your self…”
Good move by ECL. Maybe Mugabe will listen to his own colleague. Good luck KK.
Belonging to the same age-set is a critical factor in social interaction in our culture. The choice of KK therefore meets that expectation. KK was the last Head of State to had seen Saddam Hussein alive. Had he been listened to and taken the dignified exit route, he may probably be alive today. We had a troubled relationship with Zimbabwe freedom fighters when they were based in Zambia. In fighting and assignations were recurring. (remember Herbert Chitepo and Tongogara). KK put his foot down on this and the resultant assertions that he sympathized with Nkomo. KK brings with him that wisdom that Saddam declined and hope it won’t be the case this time around. In 1991, when things warmed up in Zambia, KK utilized that exit route.
KK brokered Zimbabwes independence agreement.. He can broker Mugabes exit. Great move ba presdo! The history between these two countries is deep and rich, the role KK played in that countrys independence will forever be remembered.
As a Brit who remembers the pre-Mugabe days I would like to clarify a fundamental point. The BBC News mentions Zimbabwe gaining indepencence from the British in 1980. This is incorrect. Those of us who were around at the time will remember the previous government was a white minority government that was in fact outlawed by the UK (through sanctions) and by the international community. BBC please get your facts right about what was a long and drawn out political conflict that favoured Mugabe’s rise to power!!
Why send a 93years old to persuade a 93years old?!!
& while you are at it, rightly persuading Bob to step down, announce You will not seek an illegal 3rd term Mr Pombe!
That is great wisdom from EL. No one can really understand the age bracket except those who have reached that age .
Kaunda and Mugabe have the same Patten of thinking so the only one to help Mugabe make a good decision is KK , his advice to his friend will be valued than any other .
Well done president Lungu.
Great move Mr President; i’m sure Mr Mugabe will listen to KK and probably heed his advise; KK is a very wise person; a man of few words but with lots of wisdom. God bless Zimbabwe, God bless Zambia!
This is an extremely good move by the president and we just hope it will be fruitful.
Conti: meant advice not advise
Didn’t we ask ECL to take this step right when the Zim saga started unfolding?
Instead he spewing hot lava against the The Voice of the People of Zimbabwe – The Army – from the Pyramids of Egypt.
About time our president needs to surround himself with correct advisers.
@ 12 – Wisdom