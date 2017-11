Rap group Trippy hippy (The YUNG gOD, Taffy aka The Bad Boy T & Jack Tha Fizzle) collaborated with Cleo Ice Queen on their latest single entitled “Soldier 2 : ROLL UP” Song was produced by Sarrz co-produced by ThaBeatRabbi.

Creatively Directed by Trippy Vision, Shot & Edited by Brizzo for Blu Apple Media.

BY KAPA187