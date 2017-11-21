Police have instituted investigations into the killing of a 32-year-old Chinese national who was shot by criminals on November 19, 2017 in Ndola.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says About Eight Criminals of which two were armed with unknown types of firearms are reported to have entered Amania Investment where they killed the Chinese national identified as Pangfei Zhu.

Ms. Katongo says the Criminals who were wearing masks and clad in military camouflage tops entered the plant and ordered everyone to lie down.

She explains that they tied three Chinese nationals and later shot Pangfei Zhu in the back and stole undisclosed amount of money and a black Toyota Noah registration number ALT 8528.

Meanwhile, the Zambia – Chinese Association is offering a reward of 50 Thousand Kwacha to any person with information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the criminals.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC News in Lusaka