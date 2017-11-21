Former home affairs minister in the UNIP led Government Cosmas Chibanda has died.
Mr Chibanda aged 81 died this morning at Ndola teaching hospital around 04:30 hours after an illness.
Family spokesperson Gabriel Namulambe confirmed Mr Chibanda’s death to ZANIS in an interview.
Mr Namulambe said consultation over Mr Chibanda’s burial arrangements was still underway and details of his funeral would soon be availed.
Mr Chibanda served in various Government portfolio’s in the first and second republic.
Mr Chibanda also served as Kabushi Member of Parliament in the UNIP administration and is survived by a wife and 9 children.
MHSRIP
This is how to die, in peace, no crimes like … Mr Chibanda rest in peace.
9 children is the way to go. RIP our dear man.
Rest in peace uncle. I remember meeting you in Mpongwe at Kalunkumyam. Enjoyed that day.
and he was our PTA chairman,
The Lamba giants! Dawson Lupunga and Cosmas Chibanda! rest in peace Comrades!! Namulambe shud have emulated these big guys! @ Mushota, u cnt know him, u er new to politics, u are not even a mwanawasa era
