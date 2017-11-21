Go and show solidarity with Robert Mugabe now, Mike Mulongoti has challenged Edgar Lungu.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mulongoti explained that Lungu has been the closest friend of Mugabe and he can’t abandon him now.

‘The president of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a very close friend of Robert Mugabe. So we would like to encourage him to go and show solidarity with him now because he needs it so much‘Remember he is the one who came for the inauguration so we want him to go and show solidarity with him wherever he is,’ Mulongoti said much to the amusement of reporters.

The 93 year old Mugabe who is facing pressure from his own party, the general membership,and the entire world to resign as President has called for a cabinet meeting today.

The Chief Secretary to the president and cabinet confirmed the scheduled meeting, which will be held on the same day that the ruling ZANU-PF Party members plan to impeach the 93-year-old.

This will be the first time the ministers meet for their routine weekly meeting with the president since the military took power on Wednesday.

Cabinet meetings are usually held at Munhumutapa Building in the centre of town, but an armoured vehicle and armed soldiers are camped outside the offices.

ZANU-PF says the planned impeachment will be based on charges President Mugabe “allowed his wife to usurp constitutional power.”

Party member Paul Mangawana said the process could take as little as two days to complete, and President Mugabe could be removed by Wednesday.

The announcement came after a Monday deadline for his resignation passed.

Grace Mugabe was seen to be eyeing the presidency after the 93-year-old’s term, and has been accused of being behind the firing of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.