HIGHER Education Minister Nkandu Luo has bemoaned lack of investment into science and technology in Africa.

Prof Luo noted that science and technology were key to drive any economy but unfortunately the two were not given the impetus they needed in Africa.

She said the Patriotic Front (PF) Government had given science and technology the high premium because of its importance in society and communities.

Prof Luo was speaking in Livingstone yesterday when she officiated at the national celebrations of the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

The event, which included a March past from Mukuni Park to the One Stop Tourism Centre, was hosted by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) of Zambia in partnership with the National Commission for Science and Technology (NSTC).

“In Africa, science and technology has not been given the impetus that it deserves.

“Here in Zambia, we want to use science and technology as well as agriculture and tourism as a tool to achieve the middle income nation status,” she said.

Prof Luo also urged institutions of higher learning to invest more in research and development as many problems affecting the country and the world at large require scientific solutions.

“We need proper research for agriculture and tourism so that these sectors make meaningful contribution to the economy.

“Unfortunately I am sad that some people in this country can just wake up and go to a hotel to receive a doctorate. It is not easy for one to become a doctor because it takes seven to 10 years. So this issue of being awarded without studying must stop,” Prof Luo said.

She also said there was need to mentor young people with excellent grade 12 results so that they take up scientific careers.

Prof Luo also urged NSTC to consider taking the World Science Day to peri urban and rural communities in future so that ordinary people appreciate science.

Representatives from NSTC of Zambia, Malawi and Zambia National Commision for UNESCO spoke during the event where awards we’re also given out to distinguished personality in the area of science and technology.

Zambia, through NSTC in partnership with NSTC of Malawi, will this week be hosting the 2017 Zambia Science Confernce – Researchers Symposium on Animal and Veterinary Sciences in Sub-sahara.

The event will be on the sidelines of the 6th Global Research Council (GRC) Africa Regional meeting to be held at AVANI Victoria Falls Hotel from November 22 – 24, 2017.