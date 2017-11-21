Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila has said that that President Edgar Lungu, acting in his capacity as Party President and in line with the powers vested in him by the PF Party Constitution, has appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister Kampamba Mulenga and Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya to the Party’s Central Committee with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President has since called upon the duo to ensure they discharge their functions diligently and in the interest of the Party. I also take this opportunity to congratulate the two comrades and assure them of the Secretariat’s supportive role. There is no doubt that the two will add a lot of value to the Party through these appointments”, stated Mr Mwila.

“In the recent past, some Members of the Central Committee have been appointed to respective positions, including Diplomatic postings. The nation is aware that our National Chairperson Hon Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula is our Ambassador in the USA; Hon Alfreda Kansembe is our Ambassador in Brazil, Mrs Oyati is District Commissioner in Luampa, former Northern Province Chairperson Mr. Felix Mfula is Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada. It goes without saying that two Members of the Central Committee were expelled from the Party, namely Hon Chishimba Kambwili and Hon Mwenya Musenge, respectively. The Party leadership is therefore taking steps to fill the vacancies created by the above developments,” said Mr Mwila.