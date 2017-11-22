Videos and Audios First Addresses to Zimbabweans by Mnangagwa after Mugabe’s fall November 22, 2017 6 1,313 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
i cant see the link
Mnangagwa told to address Gukurahundi
INCOMING transitional President Emmerson Mnangagwa should urgently address his Gukurahundi atrocities, a Bulawayo-based lobby group has said. Mbuso Fuzwayo, leader of lobby group Ibhetshu Likazulu, said Mnangagwa should “put in place genuine mechanism of healing the wounds of the Gukurahundi victims”.”As an individual who has been implicated in the atrocities, we expect him to cooperate and not continue with the blame game. The blame game will not take us anywhere as a country.” At least 20,000 civilians are said to have been killed when they deployed a military unit in the Matebeleland and Midlands regions supposedly to hunt down dissidents in the early 1980s. Mnangagwa, who was state security minister at the height of the disturbances, has…
Almost 2 weeks ago I made a prediction that Mugabe will be disposed and this was even before the coup!
The archives don’t lie – check Lusaka Times 8 November, 2017 @7:57pm!
The dynamics are changing quickly in Africa, Mugabe is the last dictator in Southern Africa. The Sadc region has a great opportunity to lead the rest of Africa in democracy! God bless Africa and Comrade Emmerson you are always welcome to your second home Zeeembia!
Hazaluzah Hagain!
Speech is full of ZANU PF Politics, our expectation was a semblance of a statesmanship speech. Move on Mr Munangagwa, you have the economy which is a complete mess to sort out. Forget Mugabe and Grace now, focus on what needs to be done. The speech was hollow
Old monkey in a new forest ,Mnanga is gonna be as bad as the by-gone tyrant since the diet ,systems and culture that produced Mugabe is still there.