Patriotic Front deputy Secretary General Mrs Mumbi Phiri has NO one has approached Chishimba Kambwili to come back in the party and take up a ministerial position as way of reconciliation, says Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.

On Sunday during the Ndola National Democratic Congress (NDC) meeting, expelled Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili said if PF wanted to reconcile with him, they needed to ask President Edgar Lungu to vacate so that he could become President as he was not interested in being minister.

Rubbishing Mr Kambwili’s claim, Mrs Phiri said it was not true that he had been offered a ministerial job, adding that his claims were full of lies.

Mrs Phiri said PF had already settled on President Edgar Lungu as its 2021 presidential candidate.

She said it was unfortunate that Mr Kambwili could think that President could step down for him.

Mrs Phiri said in case President Lungu decided to set down there was a running mate in place, who was her honor the Vice President Inonge Wina and as per constitution established.

“Kambwili is lying. No member has been sent to ask him to come back. He is lying.

“Kambwili wants to throw our constitution in the dust bin to satisfy his personnel ambition which will not work because honorable Wina is the running mate,” said Mrs Phiri.

Mrs Phiri urged Zambians to be careful with people like Mr Kambwili who always wanted to fulfil their personal ego at the expense of the nation.

She has challenged Mr Kambwili to produce evidence instead of making empty claims.

“So as a party we disassociate ourselves from Kambwili’s claims that some party officials went to him asking him to come back as a minister. It is all lies.