Patriotic Front deputy Secretary General Mrs Mumbi Phiri has NO one has approached Chishimba Kambwili to come back in the party and take up a ministerial position as way of reconciliation, says Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.
On Sunday during the Ndola National Democratic Congress (NDC) meeting, expelled Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili said if PF wanted to reconcile with him, they needed to ask President Edgar Lungu to vacate so that he could become President as he was not interested in being minister.
Rubbishing Mr Kambwili’s claim, Mrs Phiri said it was not true that he had been offered a ministerial job, adding that his claims were full of lies.
Mrs Phiri said PF had already settled on President Edgar Lungu as its 2021 presidential candidate.
She said it was unfortunate that Mr Kambwili could think that President could step down for him.
Mrs Phiri said in case President Lungu decided to set down there was a running mate in place, who was her honor the Vice President Inonge Wina and as per constitution established.
“Kambwili is lying. No member has been sent to ask him to come back. He is lying.
“Kambwili wants to throw our constitution in the dust bin to satisfy his personnel ambition which will not work because honorable Wina is the running mate,” said Mrs Phiri.
Mrs Phiri urged Zambians to be careful with people like Mr Kambwili who always wanted to fulfil their personal ego at the expense of the nation.
She has challenged Mr Kambwili to produce evidence instead of making empty claims.
“So as a party we disassociate ourselves from Kambwili’s claims that some party officials went to him asking him to come back as a minister. It is all lies.
He may be lying about being asked to be a Minister, but it’s in the media, you can google it, PF asked Kambwili for reconciliation a few months ago. That is true.
There are PF lies, damned lies, and statistics.
I Consider Kambwili, for all his short-comings, the Mnanagwa of the Docile Zambians. Go CK bring down the Mr Jemason greedy who got rich very quickly.
Soon, PF will not want ECL also. We have all been students of ZANU-PF this last week.ZANU-PF has been a good teacher, though a late teacher. But still an eye-opening teacher.
CK is the Mnanagwa of Zambia. I see him usurping power from Lungu Jonathan. Go Kambwili go. The greedy African Presidents have to go. There time is up.
LT please warn your readers about sensitive pictures some of us may find disturbing, like the picture of Mumbi Phiri!
Mrs Phiri it advisable not to disown someone that bought you tissue.
Izibika?
Mumbi, Learn from Grace Mugabe and shut it. You’ll bring a very impromptu fall of Jonathan with your oratory. All of you are criminals who surround the criminal President. Like Mugabe you’ll soon be out. Kambwili is coming to get you. Mukanya
ZAMBIAN OBSERVER OCTOBER 14, 2017
“As a church, we will not rest until President “We believe the reconciliation of the two will completely heal the political tension that Zambia has witnessed in the past 5 months”, said Bishop Johua Banda at the meeting yesterday which was also attended by Rev Pukuta Mwanza.
The meeting was held after Kambwili chased the two from his house.
Meanwhile, Religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili has urged the two clergymen to continue pleading with Chishimba Kambwili to forgive president Lungu and reconcile with him publicly on 18th October 2017. “Please continue with this godly path of reconciliation”, she said.
It is expected that Bishop Banda and Rev Pukuta Mwanza will again meet Kambwili this week to assure him that he will take the position of…
These people are empty tins…she has started talking about him again after what he spewed about her last time!!