Zitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri has slammed the National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) for calling for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in Schools.
Recently, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.
And speaking on a Special Programme this week on the commemoration of the International Day of the Child which falls annually on November 20, Mr. Phiri said Article 15 of Republican Constitution has banned all forms of inhuman treatment in the country.
Mr. Phiri has since urged NAQEZ to understand the legal provisions pertaining to the Education Act in the in the Laws of Zambia before embarking on promoting the retrogressive advocacy of reintroducing corporal punishment in schools.
“Article 15 of Republican Constitution has banned all forms of inhuman treatment in the country” Phiri said
Recently, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.
Corporal punishment in schools is fine provided it is administered judiciously with the right intentions. It is Biblical: Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them (Proverbs 13:24). Note the words, “careful to discipline them.” This should be the intention. It should not degenerate into child abuse. I can tell you that most people from old schools, including myself, have grown up a disciplined lot. Most of today’s children are rebellious both at school and at home. The axiom “Spare the rod and spoil the child” still holds good, because God’s word endures forever. Corporal punishment is not inhuman treatment. It is discipline.
And well put, brother: you are spot on!! These human rights issues should really be scrutinised. African culture emphasises a lot on respect and as you have put it above, God through the bible teaches us the importance of discipline. Some of these human rights things are ungodly, we need to be careful. I SUPPORT THE RE-INTRODUCTION OF CORPORAL PUNISHMENT AS LONG AS IT IS DONE ALONG GUIDELINES THAT DON’T LET IT FALL INTO ABUSE.
I will respect all opinions on this subject but I have a story to tell. When I was in sub ‘b’ I was naughty and one day my teacher gave me a stroke of the can for some wrong I did. I told the teacher that I was going to report him to my father who was a policeman. When I reached home I told my father that my teacher had whipped me. All that my father did was pick up a stick and started whipping me saying ‘the teacher is always right. From that time I stopped being naughty because I realised that every punishment has a cause. Yes there are some punishments which are beyond the offence committed. As such Headteachers should monitor the type of punishment being given to children.