Zitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri has slammed the National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) for calling for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in Schools.

Recently, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.

And speaking on a Special Programme this week on the commemoration of the International Day of the Child which falls annually on November 20, Mr. Phiri said Article 15 of Republican Constitution has banned all forms of inhuman treatment in the country.

Mr. Phiri has since urged NAQEZ to understand the legal provisions pertaining to the Education Act in the Laws of Zambia before embarking on promoting the retrogressive advocacy of reintroducing corporal punishment in schools.

“Article 15 of Republican Constitution has banned all forms of inhuman treatment in the country” Phiri said