Zitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri has slammed the National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) for calling for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in Schools.
Recently, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.
And speaking on a Special Programme this week on the commemoration of the International Day of the Child which falls annually on November 20, Mr. Phiri said Article 15 of Republican Constitution has banned all forms of inhuman treatment in the country.
Mr. Phiri has since urged NAQEZ to understand the legal provisions pertaining to the Education Act in the Laws of Zambia before embarking on promoting the retrogressive advocacy of reintroducing corporal punishment in schools.
Aaron Chansa needs to feel a sjambok on his back that coward.
How can a person with 5 senses call for the reintroduction of corporal punishment. Such things must never be heard of in this era. I know there are some fo0lish teachers who still whack kids up to this day. But if you follow closely, you find that those are teachers from very poor backgrounds in terms of parenting. Infact children need to be sensitised that if a teacher whacks you, please report immediately. Lets stop this habit of beating children in schools
It should not be allowed; even the witchcraft that Luo wants to be taught should be stopped; i wonder if she is a witch herself;
Recently, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools. Chansa waba itole chi colour.You should be practicing corporal punishment on your children at home. Shame on you!!! waba amaso pa meso.
Corporal punishment in schools should never be reintroduced in today’s society , it’s child abuse and too backward. I wonder how many teachers will agree to be part of this evil of beating up/punishing someone else’s child and consequently risking jail if things go wrong. You may have a teacher with a violent/psychopathic personality being allowed to beat up a child to death . Effective communications between student, teachers and parents, with clear boundaries are a better way of instilling discipline.