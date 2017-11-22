The British Government says it does not pretend to regret Mugabe’s downfall.
British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet said in a statement that the developments in Zimbabwe is a moment of hope for Zimbabwe.
“Robert Mugabe squandered the immense potential of a remarkable country. While Britain recognises his role in Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence, he was responsible for oppression and economic failure,” Mr Cochrane-Dyet said.
He said the British Government does not pretend to regret Mugabe’s downfall adding that the UK hopes that Zimbabweans will now achieve the brighter future they deserve.
“The immediate priority is to ensure that Zimbabwe has a legitimate government; the only way to achieve that goal is through free and fair elections, held in accordance with the constitution,” he said.
“To this end – and as Zimbabwe’s oldest friend – Britain stands ready to work alongside the country’s people, the international community, and partners in the region such as the Republic of Zambia under the leadership of HE President Edgar Lungu.”
It’s in the public domain that Mugabe fell out of favour with the white people after the 2000 land reforms in Zimbabwe in which the white Zimbabwean farmers were kicked out of their farms
British people don’t like African leaders they can’t control. They like puppets who worship them. BBC propaganda is a tool of falsehood they use to vilify leaders they can’t control. They liked that ECL sent KK to Zimbabwe.
This is what I like about western society. They call a spade a spade. That’s why they make progress because you can not get cured if you don’t believe that you’re sick in the first place.
He was a thorn in your backside: “Zimbabweans are not English or European. We have not asked for a square inch of UK or Europe. Blair keep your England, I’ll keep my Zimbabwe”
As result of Mugabe’s regime, Britain received refugees from Zimbabwe in large numbers and as we all know, immigration is on brexit agenda. I think it’s only fair to expect Britain to celebrate with Zimbabwe and the rest of the world, this victory and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Britain’s reaction. During Mugabe’s reign, black and white Zimbabweans suffered in all sorts of ways.
That is the way it should be……you can not have faliure for decades with a country going backwards…..mugabe only survived because he shouted “colonists and imperalists”….then unleashed terror on his opponents like most dictators do ….
Kwashala Museveni. I hope he learnt a lot from what happened to his Zimbabwean counterpart. The people who initiated Mugabe’s removal are within ZANU-PF.Morgan Tsvangirai was nowhere near.That’s why they say “the enemy within is far more dangerous than the one far away”
