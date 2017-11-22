The Choma Magistrate court has convicted a Zambia Sugar employee to four years imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K10, 000.

In a statement unveiled to the media today, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono revealed that Commission in 2014 arrested Willard Mwiinga a 40- year- old Maintenance Superintendent at Zambia Sugar Company PLC of House number 4 Mukuyu Staff Area for corrupt practices by Private Body, contrary to Section 20 (1) as read with section 41 of the AC Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Moono explained that on dates unknown but between 1st January and 26th April 2014, in Mazabuka District of Southern Province of the Republic of Zambia, Willard Mwiinga being an employee of Zambia Sugar Company did corruptly solicit for K40 000 and received K10 000 cash gratification, from, a Director of Lazpine Engineering Company, as an inducement for having facilitated the award of contract to maintain rollers to Lazpine Engineering Contractor at Zambia Sugar Company PLC.

Mr. Moono further stated that Magistrate Exonorbit Zulu passed judgement over this matter.

“The Choma Magistrate court has convicted a Zambia Sugar employee to four years imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K10, 000” Mr. Moono said