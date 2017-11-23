*

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed disappointment in the manner opposition members of Parliament continue to isolate themselves from working with government in delivering development to their constituencies.

Speaking during a meeting with their royal highnesses Chiefteness Choongo, Chief Choona, Chief Mwanza and a representative of Chief Ufwenuka in Monze district this morning, the Republican President announced that it was the intention of government to make Southern Province the number one agricultural production centre again.

He said it was shameful that politics have become responsible for the poor standing of the region.

“We have to reclaim our position in Southern Province as the number one agricultural production centre and that is why I told the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mr Jarvis Zimba that we are going to launch the planting season from Monze.

“Southern Province has gone down and yes, some of the reasons have to do with climate change. But I am also not ashamed to say another reason that has affected Southern Province is politics because your member of Parliament here. Hon Jack Mwiimbu is a personal friend of mine and I was hoping he would take advantage of the fact that I have a personal friend in State House, come, knock and get any help or assistance for this Constituency.

“I was hoping he would probably be here to explain some of the challenges you are facing as he is the face between the people and government. I doubt if Hon Mwiimbu can even pick my Phone call now,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State expressed concern at how the opposition members of Parliament had decided to keep themselves in unending campaign mode from one election to the other at the expense of engaging the various government Ministries.

“Jack Mwiimbu, the Honourable member of Parliament for Monze central has never been to Hon Dora Siliya’s office and yet she is the minister of agriculture. He has never been to Hon Katambo’s office, he is Minister for Fisheries and Livestock so which government are we looking up to? This government is sincere about the development of this country.

“So, as long as we continue keeping ourselves in campaign mode from one election to the other, we can not develop this country. Time for campaign is long gone. It’s time to work. By now, Hon Mwiimbu should have met the Minister of Agriculture to request the transfer of the Monze Agriculture Institute,” He said.

The Republican President further stated that in order to address the developmental challenges across the various constituencies, members of Parliament needed to talk with each other instead of permanently being against each other.

“Right now, Hon Siliya will be going back to Parliament. They will be there talking against each other instead of talking with each other; talk to each other. Hon Jack Mwiimbu can meet the Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Hon Ronald Chitotela to address the Namwala road. He would meet Hon Mutati for financing but that is not the case.

“But we are busy fighting each other to death whilst our people in Southern Province are waiting for development and opportunities. This can only happen when we are able to talk with each other and address the challenges our people face.”

President Lungu was in Monze to launch the 2017/2018 planting season. He was accompanied by His Spokesperson Mr Amos Chanda, the Minister for Agriculture Hon Dora Siliya, Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Hon Michael Katambo, Presidential Affairs Minister Hon Freedom Sikazwe and other government officials.