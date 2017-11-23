

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has dismissed reports that Robert Mugabe had applied for asylum in Zambia.

Mr Kalaba said that the former President of Zimbabwe is still in Harare with his family and that he has never at any time applied for asylum in Zambia.

And Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has confirmed that President Edgar Lungu will attend tomorrow’s inauguration of Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Kalaba also announced that on Tuesday, President Lungu will fly to Nairobi Kenya to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kalaba made the announcement today at a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on Thursday.

He added that President Lungu had also been invited by the Republic of Kenya to attend the swearing in ceremony of re-elected leader President Kenyatta.

Mr. Kalaba said Mr. Mnangagwa will be sworn in on Friday following the resignation of Robert Mugabe whilst President Kenyatta will be sworn in on the 28th November, 2017 following a decision by the supreme court to uphold his election.

He noted that President Lungu’s attendance will consolidate existing relationships between Zambia and the two countries.

Mr. Kalaba added that the heads of state during the ceremony will be accorded with an opportunity to deliberate on issues of bilateral and regional importance.