Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has dismissed reports that Robert Mugabe had applied for asylum in Zambia.
Mr Kalaba said that the former President of Zimbabwe is still in Harare with his family and that he has never at any time applied for asylum in Zambia.
And Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has confirmed that President Edgar Lungu will attend tomorrow’s inauguration of Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mr Kalaba also announced that on Tuesday, President Lungu will fly to Nairobi Kenya to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Mr Kalaba made the announcement today at a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on Thursday.
He added that President Lungu had also been invited by the Republic of Kenya to attend the swearing in ceremony of re-elected leader President Kenyatta.
Mr. Kalaba said Mr. Mnangagwa will be sworn in on Friday following the resignation of Robert Mugabe whilst President Kenyatta will be sworn in on the 28th November, 2017 following a decision by the supreme court to uphold his election.
He noted that President Lungu’s attendance will consolidate existing relationships between Zambia and the two countries.
Mr. Kalaba added that the heads of state during the ceremony will be accorded with an opportunity to deliberate on issues of bilateral and regional importance.
There you have it now officially, its GO KENYA now! God bless.
Kalaba! Why are replying to “ghost” reports,,,Mugabe was busy fighting for his life,….no asylum resports are out there except for lungu’s spiral effects reports
A firm believer in democracy would have WAITED TILL ONE IS ELECTED! These are ceremonies where Lungu SHOULD HAVE DELEGATED THE VICE PRESIDENT and just attend one for Uhuru who has GONE THROUGH AN ELECTION, for that matter TWICE!! What is so SPECIAL about Mnangagwa, a person who has cleverly used the army to overthrow the dictatorship he has always been part of??
Let the President do his ceremonial duties.
Those talking about delegating are dreamers.
Go to school and learn protocol and diplomacy not everyday wishful thinking monga tili pa ka ntemba ka nyoko
@3 Beyond Reproach, YOU are LOST, WHY DO YOU THINK THE WORD DELEGATE EXISTS?? In fact NORMALLY there should NOT have been any INAUGURATION as the guy has NOT BEEN ELECTED BY A POPULAR MANDATE of the people, he is more like an “APPOINTEE” rising to the post of Presidency!! On the contrary UHURU HAS JUST BEEN RE-ELECTED!! We have heard of a few former Presidents attending, but VERY FEW SERVING HEADS OF STATE, which shows the reason for delegating!!