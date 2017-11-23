Government has asked producers of alcoholic beverages across the country to embrace and support the National Alcohol Policy.

Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Kampamba Mulenga, says high consumption of alcohol, especially among young people, has earned the industry a bad name.

She says there is need for all industry players to take deliberate steps to educate the public on the dangers of consuming illicit alcoholic drinks commonly known as tujilijili using various media platforms available.

The Chief Government Spokesperson said this when she met officials from the Zambian Breweries at her office in Lusaka.

Ms. Mulenga, however, commended Zambian Breweries for supporting the growth of the country’s economy through investments and investing back into the community through its robust corporate social responsibility programmes.

And Zambian Breweries Director of Corporate Affairs Ezekiel Sekele said his company is happy that Government listened to the cry of producers of alcoholic beverages on the high taxation by reducing the taxes.

Mr. Sekele said the reduction in taxes will help the sector to grow and effectively contribute to job creation among young people across the country.

And Zambian breweries has announced the launch of media awards to help Zambian journalists invest in research.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Press and Public Relations Unit in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya is concerned with the increased abuse of shisha and snuff among the adolescents in the country.

Dr. Chilufya says this is evidenced by the many cases of respiratory disorders and admissions to the mental health facilities.

The Minister said this when he officiated at the Tobacco Control Stakeholders meeting at Pamodzi Hotel and launch of the WHO-FCTC 2030 Project.