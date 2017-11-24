Nkana will be assured of a top four finish in the 2017 FAZ Supe Division campign if they beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium on Saturday.

Both Wanderers and Kalampa are searching for crucial points as they renew their old rivarly in this penultimate match of the season.

Nkana are fourth in the league with 65 points, five above fifth placed Lusaka Dynamos after 36 matches played.

The 12-time champions can also move into second or third place incase Zanaco (67 points) and Green Buffaloes (67 points) who are above them drop points this weekend.

On the other hand, Wanderers must win to move out of the relegation zone provided their survival rivals drop points.

Mighty are fourth from the bottom with 39 points, just one point below the relegation line.

“It’s going to be a tough game. We just have to push hard so that we can get a positive result,” Nkana captain Donashano Malama said.

Nkana overcame Wanderers 2-1 in the first round match played in Wusakile.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION -WEEK 37

SATURDAY

25/11/17

13:00 Lusaka Dynamos Vs Kabwe Warriors (Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 Napsa Stars Vs Nakambala Leopards. (Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 Konkola Blades Vs Nchanga Rangers (Konkola Stadium)

19:00 Power Dynamos Vs Real Nakonde (Arthur Davies Stadium)

15:00 Mufulira Wanderers Vs Nkana (Shinde Stadium)

15:00 Forest Rangers Vs City of Lusaka

(Levy Mwanawasa Stadium)

SUNDAY

26/11/ 17

15:00 Buildcon Vs Zanaco

(Levy Mwanawasa Stadium)

15:00 Red Arrows Vs Green Buffaloes

(Nkoloma Stadium)

15:00 Green Eagles Vs Zesco United

(Independence Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 Nkwazi Vs Lumwana Radiants

(Edwin Imboela Stadium)

