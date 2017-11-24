The Teaching Service Commission of Zambia has instituted investigations into the case of alleged sexual misconduct by teachers in Mkushi District. Commission Chairperson Stanley M’hango says immediate action will be taken against teachers found wanting.
Mr. M’hango says it is sad that the commission has received such a report despite warnings and sensitisation being undertaken. He has also warned teachers to desist from acts that will lead to their dismissal.
Mr. M’hango says the commission will not hesitate to act when criminal offenses are committed especially against the girl child. Reports have emerged from Mkushi where teachers are alleged to have held a sex party with pupils.
And First Lady Esther Lungu has called for serious punishment to be meted out on the teachers who were caught having a sex party with pupils in Mkushi district.
Mrs. Lungu says there is need to ensure that perpetrators of taboos such are punished.
She has noted that if perpetrators go unpunished, crimes of such nature would flourish and girls’ rights will continue to be violated.
Mrs. Lungu says it is regrettable that while government and other stakeholders are busy fighting to end such vices, others are reversing the strides.
Mrs. Lungu has told Journalist in Lusaka that it is unfortunate that teachers who are supposed to provide guidance to pupils are involved in sex parties with the same pupils a situation she has described as inhuman.
While the teachers are very much to blame don’t exonerate these girls who participated in these acts. Both need to be carpetted
Guys,
In the 1970’s when I taught in Luapula, sleeping with a student was a fringe benefit of the job.
Many of my Canadian colleagues took students back to Canada as their wives.
Then, the female students were much older, in their 20’s.
Many were already mothers.
I think it’s that legacy that plagues the profession today!
The teachers must have thought they had died and gone to heaven harvesting those small girls.
Now the time realise the path of immorality leads directly to hell.h
The code of ethics is clear:
Thy shall not engage in sex, or sexual activities with students. Yes we know these small girls are firm and very tight, but they are still young. For these teachers to be inserting their fat warped mandigos into such tight spots is sackable.
Not only teachers but it is happening at one of the girls schools in north western province where a D.C. and teachers are sleeping with the pupils. In 2016 two girls got pregnant one by the D.C. while the other by a friend to the same D.C. activities were happening in the DC house who stays within the school premises in the school house. This year 2017 the DC is seeing a different school girl.
Just fire the teachers. Please show example or else we will have many bad eggs.