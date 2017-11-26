Officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife have gunned down an elephant after it charged at an electrician who was fixing an electric fence at a named lodge in Livingstone.

National Parks Senior Area Warden, Lewis Daka, says the elephant was gunned down as a control measure to save human lives.

Mr. Daka has however appealed to residents, cross border traders and tourists to take precautions whenever they walk through the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park.

He says officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife cannot be everywhere at the same time, hence the need for individuals to be alert at all times.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed by elephants in Livingstone, this month, has risen to four after another person was killed near Simoonga area, last week.



Earlier this month, a security guard and two tourists were killed by elephants in the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park.