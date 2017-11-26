Officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife have gunned down an elephant after it charged at an electrician who was fixing an electric fence at a named lodge in Livingstone.
National Parks Senior Area Warden, Lewis Daka, says the elephant was gunned down as a control measure to save human lives.
Mr. Daka has however appealed to residents, cross border traders and tourists to take precautions whenever they walk through the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park.
He says officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife cannot be everywhere at the same time, hence the need for individuals to be alert at all times.
Meanwhile, the number of people killed by elephants in Livingstone, this month, has risen to four after another person was killed near Simoonga area, last week.
Earlier this month, a security guard and two tourists were killed by elephants in the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park.
People must be educated better on how to deal with elephants. Police officers should use tranquillisers instead of killing these animals that are simply protecting their territory.
Unfortunately our government is not bothered in game preservation. They have even allowed big cat hunting.
Sinkamba said in Kitwe this morning that human-wildlife conflicts around Livingstone Game Park have escalated in the area due to policy-related problems such as encroachment; poor wildlife conservation strategies; poor livestock , crop and fishing strategies, and others.
This what Green Party President Peter Sinkamba was talking about on radio this morning. The issue of man-animal conflict can be reduced by providing policy that guarantees adequate habitat to wild animals, especially stopping encroachment which has resulted in the degradation of habitat quality for animals.
As sinkamba rightly put it, man-animal conflict often results not because animals have encroached human territories but vice versa. The trouble is that often, man thinks it is animals that have encroached in his…