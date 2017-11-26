The recent report by the Auditor General office on the Accounts of the Republic of Zambia for the financial year ended 31st December 2016 has raised a lot of dust in the country and abroad to the extent of making headlines in a Chinese tabloid, namely Xinhuanews .

The report has received attention from the Vice President as well as the Minister of finance, with the consensus being that those found wanting should be made accountable. At the same time, a number of individuals have taken to social media condemning the government of increased corruption and why they should be confined to the pits of political history.

To briefly highlight the main issues, here are some figures and statements extracted from the report.

Misapplication of funds has increased from K28,153,997 (Approximately $2.8M) in 2015 to K162,095,699 (Approximately $16.2M) in 2016. This is an increase of 475.75%!

The Auditor General’s office head of public relations Ellen Muleya Chikale stated that the report which had been submitted to Parliament showed unretired imprest increased from K12,659,892(Approximately $1.2M) in 2015 to K17,559,399 (Approximately $1.7M) in 2016. This is an increase of 38.7%.

Unaccounted for revenue increased from K558,499 (Approximately $500,000) in 2015 to K3,700,509 (Approximately $3.7M) in 2016. This is an increase of 562.58%.

The report also stated that “Although unvouched expenditure seemed to have reduced from K349,306,160 (Approximately $34.9M) in 2015 to K170,559,399 (Approximately $17.5M) in 2016, it is still the highest ranking irregularity for the period under review and continues to be an area of high concern for the office. The other irregularity that is of high concern to the office is the misappropriation of funds which stands at K3,618,127 (Approximately $361,000) in 2016,”

The above figures are surely concerning if not disheartening for most Zambians, however, before we get consumed in self-pity and the usual corruption stories about the government, it’s important to look at what the numbers tell us, and why despite the number of individuals who publicly state how they hate corruption we have seen very little improvement. Misapplied funds, unretired imprest and unvouched expenditure are figures that implicitly indicate that lower and middle management individuals are also involved.

To begin with, its highly important that we demystify the persona of the government as a single human being who dwells in some unknown place driving Porsche cars, sleeping on bank notes, bathing in milk and probably surrounded by heavy security and high-tech military gear a third world country could only dream about. On numerous occasions when corruption has been reported, many individuals seem to gloss over the fact that a government is made up of hundreds of individuals who are appointed and employed contrary to the perception that an individual named ‘government’ runs all the affairs and is responsible for all the thieving.

The point of interest in this article is the finance and economics explanation of the drivers of corruption in the civil service and indeed in other employment sectors. In 1996, the Zambian government launched the national housing policy, as part of the United Nations ‘enabling shelter strategy’ of 1988. This policy had the goal of ‘providing affordable housing for all income groups. This was the pinnacle of countrywide consultations leading up to a workshop in Lusaka on the 21st and 22nd March 1995.The process was well crafted such that the UN-HABITAT awarded it the ‘scroll of honor’.

This policy came at a time when the construction sector was starting to attract attention and land was becoming a factor, unlike in the 1980’s and very early 1990’s where any household practically allocated themselves a piece of land that they cultivated and everyone respected their privacy and self-declared powers to adjudicate over what piece of land was theirs to till and build on.

It was approximately around the mid-1990’s that construction and land ownership started gaining traction as there was demand driven by high urbanization rates and low supply of houses. Retirees where no longer packing and going to the village and vacating government houses once they ceased employment. Presumably, they had to enjoy the new Zambia which all of a sudden had fresh apples, butter buns, Coca-cola all sorts of imported goods flooding the urban areas.

Coincidentally, an increased number of civil servants started building houses at approximately this period, giving birth to famous settlements such as Woodlands Chalala. A UN-Habitat estimate of 2012 put the cost of a formal low-cost construction at between $20,000- $50,000. According to the 2014 Labour Survey available from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the average monthly earning of the highest paid government employee stood at K4,738 (Approximately $770 at an average exchange rate of ZMW 6.148 = 1USD).

Assuming that one goes on a strict program of fasting, cuts down costs, develops efficient means of walking to work and develops a next-generation thrifty attitude, and assuming this leaves three-quarters of the earnings to go towards construction, it would take at least 34 Months to complete the most basic structure. The later is a utopia scenario, the reality, however, is one where a number of individuals embark on construction at breakneck speeds with no other traceable sources of auxiliary income. It’s at this point when corruption is activated, normalized and invisible at an individual level when one is involved in the act and it’s visible when another individual is the one committing the corrupt activities.

Many individuals often underestimate the implicit cost of construction, this coupled with the social pressure to finish construction in record time and Google inspired architectural plans, often lead to financial distress. The first step to financial distress starts with an individual acquiring a loan and very soon they find out that the interest rate that needs to be paid on the loan has created an extra hole in their budget and they have to make up for that difference.

In most cases, these loans go towards consumption and non-income generating activates that don’t bear any returns to cover up the loan principal plus the interest. The logic behind a loan is very simple, if it doesn’t go towards an interest-bearing activity that generates enough money to cover the interest and principal repayments, then one has to make adjustments by cutting down on expenditure because they have already been paid for any future labor they are yet to offer, however, in many cases, individuals never cut back on expenditure while inflation worsens the problem by eroding the spending power of whatever is left.

The normal thing to do if one finds themselves in a hole is to stop digging, however, this is the time that many individuals employ sophisticated financing models and engage in clandestine activities. These activities range from having ghost companies, getting kickbacks, inflating invoices, seeking each and every opportunity to hold a workshop, sitting allowances and many other.

The interesting this is that the aggregate number of individuals involved is quite significant but because the amount gained per individual participant is not significant, the marginal utility derived per individual is little, therefore individuals feel that they hardly made a dent on the treasury coffers. This is the reason when the auditor report is released, various individuals are amazed at the figures reported annually because they feel that they only participated in one corrupt activity such as a makeshift workshop and they were paid a K200 that bought only 4 pockets of cement how did that amount to K10,000,000? “Someone else must be stealing, not me!”; is normally the thought. What many seem to forget is that the biggest employer in Zambia is the government, therefore if a total of 50,000 other individuals are running their own makeshift workshops in a financial year, the total amount of money paid out is K10,000,000 (Approximately $1m).

To understand corruption in the government it first needs to be disaggregated to the individual contributors for any sense to emerge as to why it persists. The government is run by a collective number of individuals and it’s at that level that corruption begins and multiplies. Many individuals are publicly against corruption, however, when they are secretly involved in the activity, it is not looked upon as corruption. The issue of corruption is akin to the problem of drainage in Lusaka, every rain season numerous individuals recall an imaginary persona called ‘government’ who many claim is responsible for the blocked drainage and they forget that during the year, many participated in throwing trash anywhere feasible.

The same can be said about corruption, every time the Auditor General report is released a lot of blame is directed towards ‘government’, many forget their own contribution to the corruption.

The issues discussed in this article do not mean that all those employed in the civil service are corrupt but it is unbridled amongst the populous leaving those with integrity, predisposed to corruption and its normalization. The unfortunate thing is that because of the significant number of civil servants involved in corruption and non productive activities, the general public perception of the civil service is that it is an assemblage of employees lazing around, reporting at midday for work, and delivering assigned duties with an efficiency that rivals the 17th century.

In conclusion, it should be acknowledged that the construction boom is a positive thing, and individuals should aspire to empower themselves by owning property, however, it is when the type of property one seeks to own is not commensurate with ones earnings that most of the times corruption is birthed.