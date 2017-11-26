MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe, has visited the Zambian community living in Vienna, Austria last evening.

The minister who is leading the Zambian delegation to the UNIDO Least Developed Countries (LDCs) Ministerial Conference as well as the upcoming UNIDO General Conference, advised the diaspora community to invest back home.

“There is alot to do back home which the diaposra community can take great interest to invest.” She said.

The Zambian delegation is also scheduled to attend the 3rd Industrial Developed Decade for Africa, IDDA 3 meeting on the 30th of November in Vienna which will be a follow up to the previous one which was held in New York on the margins of the UN general Assembly in September this year where the Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was the key note speaker.

Meanwhile, Mr Mubanga, the Chairman for the Zambian community living in Austria has advised that the Zambian Government have more technical based universities training in artisanal and advanced modern technology for the key sectors of the Zambian economy.

And in response to Mr Mubanga, Hon Mwanakatwe stated that in the industrial policy, the Ministry has worked closely with line Ministries so that issues such as the development of relevant skills that are relevant to industrial development are developed.

“The curriculum should focus on making students entrepreneurs not just get employed.” She said.

And the diaspora community in Vienna have stated that they are in full support of the government of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu back home in Zambia stating that it was important to give space to the government to bring development.

They stated that in Europe, when one party lost power, they accepted defeat and supported the winner for the good of the people and so that development was fostered.