Government says the introduction of the skills investment levy will boost wealth creation and lead to a reduction in unemployment levels among youths.

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo says Government is engaging the private sector in the creation of the Skills Investment levy which will be used as an engine for youth empowerment and economic development.

Professor Luo further says government is also setting up youths training camps in all provinces while Chiefs empowerment centres will also be introduced at village levels to ensure that Zambian youths are economically liberated.

ZNBC’s Lillian Kalaba reports that the minister was speaking ahead of the Africa and European Union Heads of State and Government 5th summit in Abidjan Ivory Coast under the central theme “Investing in youths for a sustainable future”.

And Zambia’s Representative to the AU Susane Sikaneta said the Country’s population hinges on youths hence the need to create a firm economic, social and education foundation for the youths.

The Zambian delegation among them Minister of Youth and Sports Moses Mawere, Permanent Secretary in the Vice Presidents Office Steven Mwansa and several other government officials are in Abijan for the summit.

Thousands of delegates from Africa and Europe are expected to attend the summit which will run from November 29th to 30th at the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan Ivory Coast.