PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has refuted media reports that President Edgar Lungu has ordered ministers who remained in office after the dissolution of parliament not to pay back salaries and allowances they got for that period.

Mrs. Phiri said the PF is in support that the money be paid back because it was obtained at the time minsters were supposed to be out of office. She further urged journalists to be professional in their reporting.

Ms. Phiri said journalism is a noble field that does not need to be influenced by individuals pushing personal agendas.

And Mrs Phiri has urged Ephraim Shakafuswa to stop discrediting PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila and agitating that a senior member of the Party and prominent lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) be appointed in his place.

Mrs Mumbiput out the statement below

It has come to my attention that there are some people, in particular, Ephraim Shakafuswa, who has been discrediting PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila and agitating that a senior member of the Party and prominent lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) should be appointed in his stead.

Ephraim Shakafuswa joined PF not a long time ago and may not understand leadership processes in the ruling Party, let me remind him to desist from creating confusion and bringing animosity between Hon Mwila and KBF. The two are good friends and loyal members of the Party.

I also want to remind Ephraim Shakafuswa not to bring KBF’s name into disrepute. He is a respected senior member of the Party and an asset whose good name desperate people should not abuse. It is the same desperate voices that almost succeeded in creating animosity between Hon Jean Kapata and KBF. I ask all genuine PF members not to be misled by those promoting divisions and internal fights. They should not be given another opportunity to do so again.

I therefore ask all members of the Party not to fall prey to deceitful acts aimed at creating confusion in the Party. Our strength is in our unity as a Party. We are all in these positions for such a time as this. Tomorrow others will come and sit where we are.

Lastly, let me mention that all those with ideas and concerns, our doors remain open and we are ready to listen. You are welcome to come through to the Secretariat. That is your secretariat, your office.