Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that the ruling PF is in panic mode after the fall of Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe.
Mr Hichilema described Mr Mugabe as the Godfather of dictatorship in Africa who taught the PF how to steal votes and arrest political rivals.
He said now that Mr Mugabe is out of power, those in Africa who benefitted from his lecturers in brutality are now panicking.
“No more stilling our votes because the Godfather of dictatorship is gone. You cannot oppress people for too long. Mugabe was teaching PF to brutalize people and steal votes and arrest people and denied permits to demonstrate. Why is Mugabe today?”
He added, “You can suppress people but not forever. Every dog has its day. Mugabe is gone, he was the one who was teaching African leaders to be dictators.”
The UPND leader was speaking on Sunday late afternoon when he addressed multitudes of UPND supporters at the Kitwe Showgrounds during the party’s card renewal exercise.
He thanked the Copperbelt party leadership for keeping the party intact even in the face of increased persecution from the PF.
Mr Hichilema also stressed that his leadership will not rest until full basic freedoms are restored.
He demanded that the PF releases all political prisoners that are being held in prisons.
“We demand that the PF must release all the political prisoners. This is the first time since Independence that the country has so many of its citizens in prison as political prisoners.
You know our tempers are rising and what we need now is stabilization. Too many of our people are denied basic freedoms, we are being denied the right to assemble because they scared of the petition,” he said.
Mr Hichilema also stated that the UPND wants the full restoration of media freedoms in Zambia.
“We want the Post back. They now want to close Muvi. We want free media and the rule of law. We don’t want PF thugs beating our people, we won’t rest until all our liberties restored. This is why we have the Commonwealth here so that we restore our freedoms,” he said.
He added, “They thought after prison, HH will be scared, we will not tire until we get what the Zambians want. We are ten times stronger now. We are freedom fighters, the struggle continues. We won’t tire until the freedom is won. They wanted to kill us and kill UPND but God said no. We survived prison because God has a purpose for us. God wants us to liberate this country.”
Mr Hichilema said the PF has lamentably failed to deliver.
“Even those who voted for PF are suffering today, the street vendors were lied to that HH will chase you from the streets but they have been chased,” he said.
“Thank you abena Kopala for turning out in numbers and being peaceful during our today’s card renewal exercise at Kitwe’s Show grounds. We are your servants and we remain committed to the wellbeing of all our citizens from every corner of our country,” Mr Hichilema said.
“Together with our party Vice-President, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, we love you and shall move together in uniting, developing our country,” he said.
And Mr Bwalya thanked Copperbelt residents for giving the UPND 187,000 votes in the last general election.
He also pledged his commitment and loyalty to the UPND and Mr Hichilema.
He said, “Me and HH ni Phone na SIM card. I will not leave HH. I don’t follow anyhow. I followed Sata because he had brains. I don’t need Edgar because of contracts. We will come and grab all those contracts. They think they are still popular after drinking Jameson.”
The crack in the PF wall started when Kenyan judges annulled elections and now severe panic has set in with Mugabe’s loud fall.
I really do not figure out how and why PF is panicking. In all honest, why would they panic? Zimbabwe and Zambian politics are at different levels at the moment.
I hold PhD degree so I do know what I’m talking about.
HH is a Mugabe in Zambians. Doesn’t want a convention and don’t doesn’t accept an election result.
A man like HH at then helm
Would be disastrous.
I’m 27 I know what I’m talking about
Thanks
BB2014,2016
This is exactly the reason many wise and experienced patriots find Hichilema to be politically a floater sustained by such reckless school yard talk. Events in Zimbabwe have really excited him when his buddies in MDC-T, are in distress understanding ED better. The Zanu-PF factional fight that have resulted in a change of Guards within Zanu-PF has nothing to do with liberal opposition politics or hope for democracy in Zimbabwe. Look, ZDF Generals are Zanu-PF political Commissionaires serving to preserve Zanu-PF and their own business interests. Their actions were to preserve Zanu-PF. Zambia has professional Defense and Security forces that are none partisan.
Just telling Hicilema that change in Zambia will continue to be through the ballot and not military for countless reasons. So if you are now banking on the military to do you a coronation without elections, brother keep waiting for Generations.
Note, ED is a die-hard UNIPist / Zanu-PF coronated by ZDF to defend the revolutionary causes and not promote liberalism. All is in his statement “Zanu-PF will continue ruling no matter what, while those who oppose it will continue barking”. Vanenge vasingadi, vachagara vachingovukura, chitima cheZanu PF chichingoinda, chichingoinda, muchingotonga, muchingotonga, vachingovukura
HH u have no shame and it is proven by you going to the Copperbelt and say what you said there. U have no shame because u have contributed heavily in the suffering of the people there through your fake advice you gave to your Ka Chilubula and I thank God that, he dead. U appear good on the outside but you are a traitor. U Have no respect for people because u only come to them when you want to use them. U have reduced people to the level of a condom that is needed only for a short well and later thrown into the bin. U are not a good example from the Tonga tribe. GBM Bemba kingdom is watching u because U Are also a traitor man.
These two clowns, tell us what you will do better than the PF. Insulting Mugabe and Lungu will not earn you votes. We want to hear what you will do differently.
Zambia has had 6 presidents in the 37 years of Mugabe rule. Where is the comparison.
Lung is only about 3 years as president of the PF. HH is now 11 years as president of UPND. Who is following Mugabe here?
All GBM can talk about are contracts. Give us your plans. Our votes are not cheap.
Simple words! Looking at who is talking the man has been the helm of UPND without going to a convention. Such small talk won’t earn a good leader political mileage.
Mushota you are stuck at 27, which university awarded you that “PHD”?