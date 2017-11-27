The state has applied to discontinue the case in which UPND leader Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and 19 others were charged with illegal drilling.

Since February 2016, trial in the case had failed to commence.

Mr Mwamba was alleged to have between February 13 and 27, 2016 trained the youths in the use of arms, military exercises, movements or evolutions.

The youths are on the same dates alleged to have assembled without the President’s permission to be trained into militias.

The youths were arrested at GBM’s business premises on Luanshya road in Lusaka’s Villa Elizabetha.

But when the matter came up today for possible commencement of trial, the court informed the accused that they have been discharged in accordance with section 88 A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Court however warned the accused that this is not an acquittal and he can still be re-arrested.