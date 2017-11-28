THE Government has assured that Zambians living in Libya and Egypt are safe, following reports of bombings and suspected slave trade.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba, however, urged Zambians living in the two countries and generally in the diaspora to exercise caution in their respective localities.

Commenting on the recent mosque bombings by militants in Egypt where more than 300 people died, Mr Kalaba said the Zambian Embassy in Egypt had not received any report of a Zambian being affected in the blast.

“They are very safe because we are always in touch with our mission in Cairo,” Mr Kalaba said.

Similarly, Mr Kalaba said that the Zambian embassy in Egypt had not received any report of Zambians being caught up in the alleged slave trade in Libya.

Mr Kalaba, however, urged Zambians living in the two countries to contact its mission in Egypt or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, should they encounter any challenges.

The Zambian embassy in Egypt oversees the countries’ affairs in both countries following the closure of the mission in Libya at the height of political turmoil in that country.