Chitambo District Commissioner Catherine Kunda has urged all Heads of Departments (HODs) in the district to embrace secrecy, discipline and loyalty in order to develop the district and raise its standards.

Speaking during the District Development Coordinating Committee (DDCC) Ms Kunda observed that security of information in the departments was not being upheld a situation she described as worrying.

“You are not being very secretive in your work, you should not let out information anyhow because you are putting the entire district at risk if you do that,” she said.

She further urged HODs to be fully committed and participate in the implementation of the 7th National Development Plan as it is a framework for developing the country.

“When we are planning district activities we should ensure that we address the five pillars of the plan so that we do not leave anyone behind,” she said.

Ms. Kunda said the plan will help develop the district and accelerate economic growth and job creation in all sectors of government.

Ms Kunda further implored HODs to be committed to duty and avoid absenteeism by rising above district challenges as they are not insurmountable.