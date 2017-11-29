Copperbelt Province has recorded one suspected case of Cholera in Ndola district.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Ndola this morning that the suspected cholera case is believed to have been imported from Lusaka.

Mr Kamanga said the 23 year old student arrived in Ndola last night from Lusaka and she is currently admitted at Masala clinic and is in a stable condition.

The PS said the provincial health directorate has intensified community sensitisation to avoid further transmission of the disease.

He assured the public in the province that the persons who come in contact with the victim have since been traced and treated.