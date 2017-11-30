Ex-Zambia captain Moses Sichone has been appointed Football Association of Zambia technical director.

Sichone, 40 takes over the post previously held by Honour Janza.

The ex-midfielder also follows in the footsteps of his late mentor and Under-23 coach late Ben Bamfuchile.

“I have accepted this job because of the love I have for Zambia,” Sichone said at his unveiling at Football House in Lusaka.

“It is my objective to use this position to help improve the standards of the game. I thank FAZ for entrusting me with such a task.”

The ex-Nchanga Rangers and Chambishi midfielder spent most of his professional career in Germany where he played for FC Koln, Alemannia Aachen and Kickers Offenbach.