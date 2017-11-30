U.S President Donald Trump has praised Zambia for being a model of democracy in the region and on the African continent. President Trump says Zambia and the United States share common values and interests of fostering peace and stability with a sound record of commitment to democracy and democratic transitions.
President Trump has also applauded Zambia’s diplomatic engagements and commitment in the region by distinguishing itself in providing peacekeepers to the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic. He noted that Zambia has continued to welcome refugees from its neighbouring countries and other African nations.
“These actions help stabilize the region. The United States values our partnership with Zambia and will continue to work with you to increase mutually beneficial trade and investment. We will continue with efforts to spur economic growth and promoting good governance and shared priorities between our two countries,” President Trump said.
President Trump said this when he received Zambia’s Ambassador to the U.S Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula during presentation of letters of credence at White House on Wednesday.
“It is with great pleasure that I accept your letter of credence which establishes you as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia, and I acknowledge receipt of the letter of Recall of your predecessor, Ambassador Palan Mulonda, who represented Zambia in the United States.
“I look forward to working with you to preserve and strengthen Zambia’s leadership in promoting peace, stability, and good governance and advance our common interests to deepen the strong partnership. Welcome to the United States,” President Trump said.
And Ambassador Dr. Simbyakula in conveying President Edgar Lungu’s warm greeting to President Trump, said Zambia and the U.S have maintained close bilateral relations based on mutual values and shared interests. These have promoted economic growth and development and enhanced political reform through the promotion of democratic principles such as good governance and accountability to the rule of law.
Dr. Simbyakula said Zambia is proud of the record she has maintained since her independence in 1964 of being a peaceful nation within the Southern African region and on the continent. He said President Lungu is committed to fostering peace and reconciliation. The Ambassador further informed the U.S President that Zambia will take advantage of its election as a member of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika on Politics, Defense, and Security to foster peace and stability in the region and security of the African continent.
Dr. Simbyakula also said the Zambian Government greatly appreciates the assistance that the U.S Government offers through United States Agency for International Development (USAID) focusing on areas such as agriculture, education, health and economic growth. In addition, Zambia is an active participant in the U.S President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) which works closely with the Zambian Government in combating the HIV and AIDS pandemic.
“The people and Government of Zambia also appreciate the benefits accrued from the work of the Millennium Challenge Account in Lusaka which is focusing on business reforms and improving water supply and sanitation. Furthermore, Zambia is grateful for the opportunity created by the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to facilitate trade with the United States,” Dr. Simbyakula said.
