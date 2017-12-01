Coach Beston Chambeshi says Nkana are seeking to conclude the 2017 FAZ Super Division season on a high note as they host Konkola Blades on Saturday in Wusakile.

Going into the final day of the league, fourth placed Nkana sits on 68 points, three behind leaders Zesco United, after 37 matches played.

Interestingly, Nkana can win the league if they beat Konkola with a heavy score-line and other results go their way.

“We want points so that we move up the table.We are not looking at teams above us like Zesco, Zanaco or Buffaloes because we have our own target to accomplish,” Chambeshi said.

The trainer said Nkana won’t underrate already demoted Konkola.

“We are taking this game seriously. Konkola are still in our league so we need to respect them. We will talk about them being demoted if they start playing in Division One,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana have five wins and a draw in their last six matches.

“In this last game, we need to put a smile on our supporters and sponsors,” Chambeshi added.

Kalampa are assured of a top-four finish as they are seven points above 5th placed Power Dynamos.