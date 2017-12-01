The curtain comes down on the 2017 FAZ Super Division campaign this Saturday with a photo finish in store.

The pressure is on leaders Zesco United who have seen their lead dwindle from five to one over the last fortnight.

During the last five days alone, Zesco have collected two 0-0 draws at home against Red Arrows and away at Choma Eagles.

Saturday will be Zesco’s last chance to stand up and be counted when they host Mufulira Wanderers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola who occupy the final four demotion slot yet to be decided.

“It is all about focus on the job at hand. The players all know what is at stake and we have managed big games before. This is not exceptional,” Zesco coach Chembo said.

A win for Zesco will see them clinch a six title with in just 13 years, tying them with old forces Power Dynamos and Green Buffaloes.

Defeat for Wanderers will see them demoted after a three year stint for the nine-time champions.

At Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, defending champions Zanaco, who are 2nd and one point behind Zesco on 70 points, host Forest Rangers who are 11th and with nothing to play for.

Zanaco have not lost at home to Forest since 2009 and will fancy a home win after beating the latter 1-0 away in Ndola on July 26.

But retaining the title will depend whether Wanderers can do them a favour and beat Zesco.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes are 3rd and tied on points with Zanaco as they hunt for their first league title since 1980.

Buffaloes host Green Eagles at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka who are hoping for another draw against a top three side in the space of one week to ensure their top-flight status.

Eagles held Zesco 0-0 in Choma and have indicated they will not be doing any favours for Buffaloes as they seek to avenge the 2-0 they sustained at home against their Lusaka hosts in July.

“We just to make sure we win the next game. We know it is going to be very difficult against Buffaloes in Lusaka but I think in football, anything can happen, “Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi said.

Week 38 Fixtures

02/12/2017

City of Lusaka-Red Arrows

Real Nakonde-Nkwazi

Lusaka Dynamos-Napsa Stars

Zanaco-Forest Rangers

Green Buffaloes-Green Eagles

Lumwana Radiants-Buildcon

Zesco United-Mufulira Wanderers

Nkana-Konkola Blades

Kabwe Warriors-Power Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers-Nakambala

Leopards